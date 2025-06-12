|
Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year Nate Savoie
Clemson has added another standout young player from the transfer portal with Loyola Marymount catcher/outfielder Nate Savoie.
The Newport Beach, California product hit .300 with 20 homers (21st nationally), 14 doubles and 61 RBIs last season over 53 games (51 starts) to earn West Coast Conference freshman of the year and Perfect Game freshman All-American honors. "Excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. Thankful for this opportunity God has blessed me with and looking forward to joining the Tiger family!" Savoie posted late Thursday. Savoie is a second freshman All-American to join the Tigers through the transfer portal this cycle, in addition to shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger (App State). He made the West Coast Conference All-Tournament team as part of a power-hitting week for the Lions. He played catcher, outfield and infield at the high school level. Clemson's transfer portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally according to 64Analytics. Excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. Thankful for this opportunity God has blessed me with and looking forward to joining the tiger family! 🐅 Within 30 minutes, this is aleady out of date as @ClemsonBaseball grabs @Nate_Savoie, #175 on The Board, and jumps them to #4. https://t.co/d3BnQpcT5K pic.twitter.com/62T27l85Na Freshman of the Year doing Freshman of the Year things as Nate Savoie helps erase the five run deficit for @lmulionsBSB ‼️ Savoie launches his third dinger of the tourney and the Lions now hold the WCC Tournament record for homers! Nate Savoie is unconscious 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hKxwAAy0Rz NEW COMMIT: Former Loyola Marymount star catcher Nate Savoie, I'm told, is headed to @ClemsonBaseball. Savoie is an excellent pickup for #Clemson. He batted .300 w/ 14 doubles, 20 homers and 61 RBIs for the Lions + 1.058 OPS.
