Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year

The Newport Beach, California product hit .300 with 20 homers (21st nationally), 14 doubles and 61 RBIs last season over 53 games (51 starts) to earn West Coast Conference freshman of the year and Perfect Game freshman All-American honors.

"Excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. Thankful for this opportunity God has blessed me with and looking forward to joining the Tiger family!" Savoie posted late Thursday.

Savoie is a second freshman All-American to join the Tigers through the transfer portal this cycle, in addition to shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger (App State).

He made the West Coast Conference All-Tournament team as part of a power-hitting week for the Lions.

He played catcher, outfield and infield at the high school level.

Clemson's transfer portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally according to 64Analytics.

Proverbs 16:3 pic.twitter.com/bAmw5E5xED — Nate Savoie (@Nate_Savoie) June 13, 2025

Within 30 minutes, this is aleady out of date as @ClemsonBaseball grabs @Nate_Savoie, #175 on The Board, and jumps them to #4. https://t.co/d3BnQpcT5K pic.twitter.com/62T27l85Na — 64Analytics (@64Analytics) June 13, 2025

Freshman of the Year doing Freshman of the Year things as Nate Savoie helps erase the five run deficit for @lmulionsBSB ‼️



📺: https://t.co/XtjK3y14Ky#WCCsports Baseball Tournament on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/JDAqA85TbL — West Coast Conference (@WCCsports) May 22, 2025

Savoie launches his third dinger of the tourney and the Lions now hold the WCC Tournament record for homers!



More importantly, we now lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/CE3D83AAku — LMU Baseball (@lmulionsBSB) May 24, 2025

Nate Savoie is unconscious 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hKxwAAy0Rz — LMU Baseball (@lmulionsBSB) May 17, 2025