sports_baseball
Savoie played catcher and outfield for LMU and ranked in the Top 25 nationally in home runs with 20.
Savoie played catcher and outfield for LMU and ranked in the Top 25 nationally in home runs with 20.

Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year Nate Savoie
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

Clemson has added another standout young player from the transfer portal with Loyola Marymount catcher/outfielder Nate Savoie.

The Newport Beach, California product hit .300 with 20 homers (21st nationally), 14 doubles and 61 RBIs last season over 53 games (51 starts) to earn West Coast Conference freshman of the year and Perfect Game freshman All-American honors.

"Excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. Thankful for this opportunity God has blessed me with and looking forward to joining the Tiger family!" Savoie posted late Thursday.

Savoie is a second freshman All-American to join the Tigers through the transfer portal this cycle, in addition to shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger (App State).

He made the West Coast Conference All-Tournament team as part of a power-hitting week for the Lions.

He played catcher, outfield and infield at the high school level.

Clemson's transfer portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally according to 64Analytics.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year
Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year
Former Clemson infielder signs with pro team
Former Clemson infielder signs with pro team
Clemson announces assistant gymnastics coach hire
Clemson announces assistant gymnastics coach hire
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week