Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports

Wentworth started down the stretch in right field, hitting .220 in 50 at-bats with seven RBIs, three doubles, eight walks and 17 strikeouts.

He made 11 appearances on the mound with nine innings pitched, an 8.00 ERA and eight strikeouts to five walks.

Clemson bio

Before Clemson: No. 151 player and No. 27 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 410 prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game … No. 21 player and No. 4 outfielder in California by Perfect Game … three-sport (football, basketball, baseball player-of-the-year as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior … member of the state championship team as a junior … first-team all-state in football and basketball, as he scored over 1,000 career points on the hardwood … lettered four times in baseball, four times in football and four times in basketball at Central Catholic High School, where he was coached by Danny Ayala.

Personal: His father, Kevin, was a three-time All-American and national championship golfer (Oklahoma State) and professional golfer … his mother, Diane, competed in volleyball and track & field at Nevada … majoring in pre-business … born Tyler Paul Wentworth on Aug. 4, 2005 in Manteca, Calif.