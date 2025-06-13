sports_baseball
Wentworth started down the stretch in right field, hitting .220 in 50 at-bats with seven RBIs, three doubles, eight walks and 17 strikeouts.
Clemson outfielder/pitcher TP Wentworth enters transfer portal, per reports
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Rising sophomore outfielder/left-handed pitcher TP Wentworth has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

He made 11 appearances on the mound with nine innings pitched, an 8.00 ERA and eight strikeouts to five walks.

Before Clemson: No. 151 player and No. 27 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 410 prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game … No. 21 player and No. 4 outfielder in California by Perfect Game … three-sport (football, basketball, baseball player-of-the-year as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior … member of the state championship team as a junior … first-team all-state in football and basketball, as he scored over 1,000 career points on the hardwood … lettered four times in baseball, four times in football and four times in basketball at Central Catholic High School, where he was coached by Danny Ayala.

Personal: His father, Kevin, was a three-time All-American and national championship golfer (Oklahoma State) and professional golfer … his mother, Diane, competed in volleyball and track & field at Nevada … majoring in pre-business … born Tyler Paul Wentworth on Aug. 4, 2005 in Manteca, Calif.

Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 RREnglish
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 BaseballCharlie
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Man I wish some of our posters who go both ways
 lovingit®
spacer Would your boyfriend approve of this message?***
 Ucel74
spacer Well, that Fat Lady kept singing that he "Needs Cash NOW". Hope he finds it
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 MSIEGRAD®
spacer TP Wentworth. !!! 877-CASH-NOW
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 BaseballCharlie
spacer EXACTLY!! Almost a guaranteed starter
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
 uproar84
spacer Good! Let's be honest, he sucked balls!***
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer no he didn't... I love how you folks
 TD Tigers
spacer You are a fool. The talent we are bringing in has squeezed
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer again, you said he "sucked balls" which he doesn't...
 TD Tigers
spacer Perhaps you will understand this.
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer Re: You are a fool. The talent we are bringing in has squeezed
 1B
Read all 20 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
