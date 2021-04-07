Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 7, Wed 09:39
Nike has suspended their endorsement of Watson (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Nike has suspended their endorsement of Watson (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

Nike has decided to suspend their endorsement of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

Another big endorsement that Watson holds is with Beats by Dre. No word yet on whether they will suspend their relationship with him.

Watson is currently being accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits filed by 22 women.

A criminal investigation has also been opened by the Houston Police Department last Friday after a complaint was filed against Watson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
Larry Penley records ACC record 82nd career tournament win
Larry Penley records ACC record 82nd career tournament win
Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections
Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 63) Author
spacer TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 carolinachef
spacer Let's play a quick game. Let's let YOU be the
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer Re: Let's play a quick game. Let's let YOU be the
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: Let's play a quick game. Let's let YOU be the
 carolinachef
spacer Yeah ok.
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer Re: Yeah ok.
 carolinachef
spacer Re: Yeah ok.***
 carolinachef
spacer Re: Yeah ok.
 carolinachef
spacer Re: Let's play a quick game. Let's let YOU be the
 carolinachef
spacer I don't disagree in terms of innocent until proven
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer Re: I don't disagree in terms of innocent until proven
 carolinachef
spacer Re: I don't disagree in terms of innocent until proven
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer That’s really not what’s happening in this case
 T_I_P
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 djb_ws
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Will this affect the women in third world countries making
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 Save the Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 geech72
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 LCTiger97
spacer Lol.. didn't know hanging out with #### star
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer No, but it certainly isn't consistent with good guy status.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: No, but it certainly isn't consistent with good guy status.
 clemson2003®
spacer Like that bad guy Jesus?
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: Lol.. didn't know hanging out with #### star
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: TNET: Doesn't NIKE use child labor and free prison
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Doesn't NIKE use child labor and free prison
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 The Mole®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 want to win
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 The Mole®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 want to win
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Here in Florida, Prison Industry competes in the printing
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 geech72
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 truetiger1998
spacer I think you have it twisted, my man.
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer Log off Qanon and get some fresh air***
 T_I_P
spacer Re: Log off Qanon and get some fresh air***
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 reesem37
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 CUTig1973
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 darkhuntingtiger
spacer and Beats by Dre.***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer but hey China...
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 IrmoSleeperAgent
spacer Re: TNET: Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
 Valley Boy
Read all 63 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest