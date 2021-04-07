Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Nike has decided to suspend their endorsement of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

Another big endorsement that Watson holds is with Beats by Dre. No word yet on whether they will suspend their relationship with him.

Watson is currently being accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits filed by 22 women.

A criminal investigation has also been opened by the Houston Police Department last Friday after a complaint was filed against Watson.