Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
|2021 Nov 20, Sat 12:31-
SATURDAY, NOV. 13 • 12:00 P.M. ET ON ACC NETWORK
MEMORIAL STADIUM • CLEMSON, SC
BrandonRink®
15:59
Mario Goodrich was flagged for targeting and that is under review...that call does not yield an ejection after review.
BrandonRink®
15:52
Kobe Pace is right back in the end zone on the 2-yard run. He's gone 131 yards in 20 carries today and Clemson leads 38-13, 3:38 3rd.
RememberTheDanny
15:52
R.Caldwell's O-Line today is at the All You Can Eat buffet ... serving up Demon Deacons!
BrandonRink®
15:48
Clemson gets the ball right back as Hartman fumbles the ball and Tyler Davis recovers at the Wake 20.
BrandonRink®
15:45
Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins for the 58-yard TD pass. Uiagalelei tops the 200-yard passing mark (208) and Clemson takes a 31-13 lead on No. 10 Wake Forest with 5:36 to go in the 3rd quarter.
BrandonRink®
15:37
Wake's Sciba knocks one through from 31 yards out. 24-13 Clemson, 8:08 3rd qtr.
BrandonRink®
15:34
Wake's backup QB Michael Kern comes in for one snap and connects with AT Perry for a 58-yard catch and run to the CLemson 12.
RememberTheDanny
15:30
When are we going to do something about O-Line coach Robbie Caldwell?
His O-Line (which is for once marginally healthy for the few times this year) have only blocked today like the Washington Redskins Hogs of the Jeff Bostic years.
BrandonRink®
15:28
Kobe Pace takes it in from eight yards out and Clemson extends its lead to 24-10, 10:50 3rd quarter.
DavidHood®
15:28
After a rather unique series of events, the Tigers get the TD. What a weird yet...weird...way to start the second half
BrandonRink®
15:23
Tyler Davis was down after the play but he gets off the field on his own power.
BrandonRink®
15:23
Wake returns the favor with a fumble - forced by Myles Murphy - and it is Clemson ball at the Deacs 21.
DavidHood®
15:20
The crowd in front of us was on their feet, and then THAT happened and everyone is sitting down, shaking their heads
BrandonRink®
15:19
Uiagalelei's pitch is tipped and the fumble is recovered by Wake at their 15.
BrandonRink®
15:16
Shipley runs go for 42 and 9 yards out of the gate to get to the Wake 27.
BrandonRink®
14:55
Clemson is outgaining Wake Forest 260-194 at the half. The Tiger defense has tallied five sacks already. Davis Allen with six catches for 53 yards, TD. Pace with 10 carries for 78 yards. Uiagalelei is 9/17 for 132 yards.
BrandonRink®
14:53
And on the next play, Andrew Booth picks it off. We should go 17-10 Clemson into the half.
BrandonRink®
14:52
Play is under review on whether it was a fumble...Hartman is called down at the Clemson 47 with 13 seconds.
BrandonRink®
14:48
Wake converts 3rd and 7...Mukuba with another big pass breakup over the middle to leave Wake 16 seconds to go 39 yards. Hartman is stripped and Skalski recovers with six seconds left. Ball at the Wake 46.
BrandonRink®
14:45
Tré Williams was down after the play and he limps off the field. Wake at the Clemson 45, 33 seconds to go in the first half.
DavidHood®
14:45
Clemson needs to get back in the locker room and regroup.
BrandonRink®
14:43
Uiagalelei's pass deflects off Dacari Collins' helmet into a Deacs defender's hands and they get a shot with 1:07 to go and the ball at their 34.
BrandonRink®
14:39
The Deacs punch in the score on the Christian Turner 1-yard TD and make it a one-score game again, 17-10 Tigers, 1:22 left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
14:35
Sam Hartman lofts it over Mukuba to Roberson to get into goal-to-go territory from the 6...A couple runs get the Deacs to the goalline and Wake calls a timeout with 1:25 to go in the half.
BrandonRink®
14:27
Clemson 17, No. 10 Wake Forest 3, 5:15 2nd quarter. The Tigers hold a 250-91 yards advantage (6.8 YPP to 3.5).
BrandonRink®
14:25
Clemson goes to the bag of tricks for the jump pass from Will Shipley to Davis Allen for the TD.
RememberTheDanny
14:24
My oh my ... the QB with the Captain Ahab peg-leg makes great run to near the goal line!
BrandonRink®
14:23
Putnam just came off the field and went to the trainer's table. But now he's going back in.
RememberTheDanny
14:22
My oh my ... the guy with broken finger throws great pass to Davis Allen!
BrandonRink®
14:21
Tough third-down run from Pace gets the first down and Clemson past midfield.
dkmoore1975
14:17
Holding Wake to 3 on that drive is a big win. They were in rhythm and the defense held when they needed to. Bend but don’t break 🐅🏈
BrandonRink®
14:15
Facing 3rd and goal at the 5, Andrew Mukuba gets the big pass breakup to bring the Wake FG team on. 10-3 Clemson after the short field goal cuts into the lead. 10:21 2nd qtr.
BrandonRink®
14:09
Clemson calls a timeout to try to stop the bleeding from Wake's quick-strike offense. They are down to the Clemson 20.
BrandonRink®
14:07
Wake Forest converts its first third down in five tries and hits a couple more quick passes to get past midfield.
DavidHood®
14:05
We of course will ask about that splint on DJ's finger when the game is over.
BrandonRink®
14:04
False start pushes Clemson back into 3rd and 9...Wake Forest calls a timeout and then the third-down throw is completed out of bounds. Will Spiers time and Wake starts at its 14.
zuzu72
14:02
Keep posting , guys- I am without tv or radio…
BrandonRink®
13:59
End 1st quarter, Clemson leads No. 10 Wake Forest, 10-0. The Tigers are at the Deacs 47, facing 3rd and 4. Clemson holds a 178-10 yards advantage.
BrandonRink®
13:55
Sack No. 4 sets up third-and-long and the Tigers get the Wake Forest offense off the field again early. Clemson ball at its 33.
BrandonRink®
13:52
Ball pops out of Kobe Pace's arms on the run and Wake Forest takes over on the fumble recovery at its 20.
BrandonRink®
13:49
Three plays and Clemson is on Wake's side of the 50 at the 45 and play stops for a Deacs defender down on the field.
BrandonRink®
13:47
Will Brown punt return TD is called back after the refs spotted what they saw as a fair catch signal. Drive starts at the Clemson 35.
BrandonRink®
13:46
Clemson defense is smothering the Deacs offense early with only 17 yards allowed on 10 plays. Another Deacs punt upcoming.
BrandonRink®
13:39
DJ Uiagelelei's keeper is stuffed on third down and Will Shipley jumps over the pile on fourth down to get Clemson in the endzone. Clemson 10, No. 10 Wake Forest 0, 6:41 1st.
BrandonRink®
13:37
The ruling on the field stands and Clemson gets another crack at it on third down at the 1.
DavidHood®
13:36
That might be the best play of Uiagalelei's career. And it's the type of play the Tigers need today
BrandonRink®
13:35
The refs are reviewing whether Will Shipley punched in the 2-yard score on second down there.
RememberTheDanny
13:35
That DJ missed his short check down ... bench him.
Uhhh ... who put Trevor Lawrence into DJ's uniform? What a play!
BrandonRink®
13:34
DJ Uiagalelei escapes Wake Forest pressure and connects down field with Beaux Collins all the way to the Deacs 7.
