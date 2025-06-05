ACC announces 2025 bowl season lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference, in partnership with Bowl Season, has officially announced the full slate of bowl matchups for the 2025 season. Mark your calendars, as the 2025 ACC bowl schedule will feature 11 marquee matchups on ABC and ESPN, and one each on CBS and Fox. The announcement includes dates, game times, and television designations for 12 of the bowl games affiliated with the ACC. The Holiday Bowl will be announced at a later date. The NCAA and College Football Playoff (CFP) announced the full schedule of the 12-team format for the 2025-26 season in April. Last season, the ACC was one of three conferences with multiple teams in the Playoff, featuring Clemson and SMU. “We’re incredibly proud of the ACC’s continued success in postseason play, including a historic showing last year with 13 teams earning bowl invitations and two reaching the College Football Playoff,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our bowl partners play a vital role in creating first-class experiences for our programs, student-athletes, and fans. These relationships continue to grow stronger each year, and we’re grateful for the support of Disney and ESPN and the leadership of Nick Carparelli and the entire Bowl Season team, who do an outstanding job promoting and celebrating college football.” The ACC set a league record last season with 13 teams earning postseason bowl bids, tying for the most among all conferences. This milestone marked the 24th consecutive year in which the conference secured at least six bowl appearances. Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the ACC has recorded a total of 105 postseason bowl appearances, ranking second among all conferences. On May 29, the ACC and ESPN unveiled the kickoff times and broadcast networks for more than 40 games during the first three weeks of the 2025 football season. The announcement also detailed the schedule for Thursday and Friday night games throughout the year. ACC teams are scheduled to participate in a total of 28 nationally televised games on networks including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. In addition, there will be 14 more matchups on the ACC Network and five additional games airing on CBS, NBC, or The CW as part of the announced schedule. (Release) ACC Bowl Game Affiliations – Game Times and TV Designations Saturday, December 13 LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk (Los Angeles, California) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN Friday, December 19 CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Saturday, December 20 CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD Saturday, December 27 Go Bowling Military Bowl (Washington, D.C.) – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, New York) – Noon ET | ABC Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts) – 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC Monday, December 29 Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Tuesday, December 30 Valero Alama Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN Wednesday, December 31 CFP Quarterfinals: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET | CBS SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Thursday, January 1, 2026 CFP Quarterfinals: Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) – Noon ET | ESPN CFP Quarterfinals: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential (Pasadena, California) – 4 p.m. ET | ESPN CFP Quarterfinals: Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Friday, January 2, 2026 Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Thursday, January 8, 2026 CFP Semifinals: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Friday, January 9, 2026 CFP Semifinals: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Monday, January 19, 2026 CFP National Championship Game (Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN TBA DIRECTV Holiday Bowl – TBA | Fox 𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤𝙤 𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙠 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 🗓️



