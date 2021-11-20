Clemson announces players out against Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:45 AM
Clemson announces players out against Wake Forest

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) will face off against No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at noon ET (ESPN).

The Tigers are currently a four-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Clemson released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

LB LaVonta Bentley, DE Justin Mascoll, WR Justyn Ross, and WR E.J. Williams.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out against Wake Forest
Clemson announces players out against Wake Forest
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit excels in playoff rout
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit excels in playoff rout
College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Wake Forest
College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Wake Forest
WATCH: Will Shipley throws jump pass for TD against Wake Forest
WATCH: Will Shipley throws jump pass for TD against Wake Forest
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest