Clemson announces players out against Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) will face off against No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at noon ET (ESPN).

The Tigers are currently a four-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Clemson released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

LB LaVonta Bentley, DE Justin Mascoll, WR Justyn Ross, and WR E.J. Williams.

If you listed the top four receivers at the beginning of the year it would have been Ross, Ngata, Williams and Ladson. All four out today. Two freshmen and Ajou starting? Maybe Will Brown? — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 20, 2021

In 44 years of covering Clemson football as SID or radio broadcaster this is the most injuries I have seen at the wide receiver position. With Williams out in addition to Ross, Ngata, Spector, and Ladson it appears Will Swinney will start at wide receiver. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 20, 2021