Clemson vs. No. 12 Wake Forest depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has been a team that's had a beat-up roster from a health standpoint for much of the season, but Dabo Swinney's Tigers look to catch some breaks hosting No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1) on Saturday (noon/ESPN).

This week's depth chart includes some Tigers that have to make it through the week healthy to take that spot against the Deacs, with players who missed time Saturday such as Justyn Ross, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Xavier Thomas in the No. 1 spot and Taisun Phommachanh listed in a backup role.

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite currently and looks to extend the nation's longest active home winning streak to 33 games, keeping another senior class undefeated in Death Valley.

See how the teams shape-up below: