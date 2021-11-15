Clemson vs. No. 12 Wake Forest depth charts
by - Monday, November 15, 2021, 6:38 PM
Will Shipley is expected back after sitting out last week.
Will Shipley is expected back after sitting out last week.

Clemson has been a team that's had a beat-up roster from a health standpoint for much of the season, but Dabo Swinney's Tigers look to catch some breaks hosting No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1) on Saturday (noon/ESPN).

This week's depth chart includes some Tigers that have to make it through the week healthy to take that spot against the Deacs, with players who missed time Saturday such as Justyn Ross, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Xavier Thomas in the No. 1 spot and Taisun Phommachanh listed in a backup role.

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite currently and looks to extend the nation's longest active home winning streak to 33 games, keeping another senior class undefeated in Death Valley.

See how the teams shape-up below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest