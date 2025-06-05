New offer Cooper Witten says Clemson have "one of the smoothest operations I've seen"

The bags were set on the ground for a routine footwork drill. Outside the radius of the line of players, a serious audience was in attendance. 2027 four-star linebacker Cooper Witten went through the drill with effortless precision as more parents and coaches gathered around. Tom Allen gave a look to Ben Boulware, both understanding without words needing to be said. With the growing circle of onlookers, Witten knew he had to up his performance, knowing an offer could potentially be the endgame for showcasing his abilities. "I had a great experience at camp today," Witten told TigerNet Wednesday. "Got lots of good reps and great coaching points. I just knew I had to perform at a high level today, and the offer would come, so that’s what I did." Clemson certainly believed that performance was more than enough. On Wednesday night, Witten announced his offer from the Tigers, adding to the bevy of interested programs that have thrown their hat into the ring for his services. The overall No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class boasts offers from USC, LSU, Michigan, and several other programs. Boulware and Allen knew this camp was an opportunity to get an in-depth look at what made Witten such a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail, and they absolutely got their answer. Both also had the opportunity to have extended conversations with Witten, and the Texas native left campus impressed with what both bring to the table. For Boulware, there is an innate relatability that he possesses, which struck a chord with the rising junior. For Allen, Witten connected with the Tigers' defensive coordinator through their faith, with Witten relaying how important that will be in his recruitment moving forward. "What stands out about Boulware is that he was a former national champion linebacker at Clemson, and he has been in my shoes as a recruit so it was really cool getting good coaching points from him, knowing he was an elite LB not too long ago," Witten said. "Coach Allen is not only an outstanding coach but a great person and leader as well. He mentioned how he has a strong faith in the Lord, which is something I value a lot and will consider when it comes time to make a decision." When the moment finally came for Witten to receive an offer, he felt Clemson's reputation made it that much sweeter. He understands the selective nature that Dabo Swinney and the staff take when it comes to building their recruiting classes. After receiving the offer, Witten feels comfortable saying the Tigers have vaulted to a top school, leaving camp incredibly impressed with the operation of the program. "Clemson stands pretty high on the list of schools that has offered me," Witten said. "What impressed me the most was the culture they have in the building. It seems as if everyone is on the same page. They really run one of the smoothest operations I’ve seen."

