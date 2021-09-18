|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
|2021 Sep 18, Sat 15:21-
Memorial Stadium • Clemson, SC.
KICKOFF: 3:30 P.M. ET
tango07
21:01
Fire Elliott tonight
TheDPT
20:58
High school level coaching mistakes.
BrandonRink®
20:53
GT ball at its 25 with seven seconds left...Yates' first attempt is short over the middle after taking a hit...Yates loses the ball backward to Bryan Bresee and the game is mercifully over. 14-8 Clemson is your final.
BrandonRink®
20:50
Ruling is confirmed and Clemson will have to kick off to GT with seven seconds left, up 14-8.
BrandonRink®
20:47
And something from that play is under review now.
BrandonRink®
20:47
Make that a Shipley fumble.
BrandonRink®
20:46
DJ Uiagalelei fumbles in the end zone and is down for a safety. 14-8 Tigers now with 7 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
20:43
GT's shovel pass attempt is stuffed with the James Skalski stop and Clemson will hold on to a 14-6 win. Skalski was shaken up on the play and is walking off slowly.
BrandonRink®
20:41
...and Clemson calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
20:41
GT's third-down run is held to a yard and it's 4th and the game from the 2 with 19 seconds left. GT calls its last timeout.
BrandonRink®
20:39
Andrew Mukuba pass breakup in the end zone on 1st down...A run around the edge is stuffed...GT calls its second timeout with 24 seconds left at the 3.
BrandonRink®
20:36
GT picks up a goal-to-go first down with 34 seconds left at the 2 and calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Yates has all day and finds a receiver down to the 15 with 51 seconds left...and now he runs inside the 10. 39 seconds to go.
BrandonRink®
20:34
Bryan Bresee was down and walked off the field slowly just now.
BrandonRink®
20:33
Roughing the passer called on Ruke Orhorhoro and GT moves into Clemson territory to the 38.
BrandonRink®
20:31
Georgia Tech recovers the onside kick and will have the ball at their 47 with 1:19 left down 14-6.
BrandonRink®
20:30
GT kicking the short FG to make it a one-score game again...and it's good from 22 yards out. 14-6 Clemson, 1:19 to go. GT has all three timeouts left.
BrandonRink®
20:28
Justin Mascoll was down and he is now jogging off the field.
BrandonRink®
20:27
Yates connects with Carter to set up goal-to-go at the 7...Short completion as the clock runs under 2 minutes...3rd and goal at the 5 after a throw through the end zone. 1:26 to go.
BrandonRink®
20:24
The ruling of a catch stands, however.
BrandonRink®
20:23
There will be a review of the previous catch. The thousands in attendance certainly believe it wasn't a catch.
BrandonRink®
20:23
Myles Murphy was down and came off slowly.
BrandonRink®
20:22
4th and 7 with 3 to go...and an early snap sends the play into confusion but Yates finds a receiver right past the sticks. GT ball at the Clemson 28.
BrandonRink®
20:11
Shipley fights through a bunch of Jackets for the 3-yard score on the next play. Clemson leads 14-3, 8:12 to go. Shipley has 20 carries for 89 yards and two scores tonight.
BrandonRink®
20:10
Will Shipley returns to the action and carries the ball for a yard. 2nd and goal from the 3 now.
BrandonRink®
20:09
GT's Tariq Carpenter is ejected for targeting.
BrandonRink®
20:08
Play is stopped for review for a possible targeting call on the hit on Davis Allen. The GT player who delivered the hit was down and is slowly walking off the field.
BrandonRink®
20:04
Clemson freshman RB and leading rusher Will Shipley is down after the last play. His shoulder spiked into the ground pretty hard on the play. He is up and running off the field though.
BrandonRink®
20:03
DJ Uiagalelei draw gets the 14 yards needed on third down to move the chains to the GT 29.
BrandonRink®
20:01
Justyn Ross topped the 2,000 career receiving yards mark on the previous catch. He has seven receptions for 61 yards tonight.
BrandonRink®
20:00
Justyn Ross fights for the first down and Clemson has it at the GT 39 with 11:25 to go.
BrandonRink®
19:54
Andrew Booth makes the stop at the marker and forces the punt on 4th and 1. Clemson takes over at its 34 with 12:41 to go. 7-3 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
19:50
The game is now on ESPN2. Tré Williams walks off on his own power after being down on the field.
BrandonRink®
19:46
GT takes over at its 17 down 7-3 with 14:10 to go in the game.
BrandonRink®
19:45
Uiagalelei run and the call on the field is a fumble and GT recovery.
BrandonRink®
19:39
Clemson going to the ground and moving down the field. Now at the GT 23 with a 2nd and 4 situation to start the fourth quarter. 7-3 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:34
Clemson-GT is on ESPNews currently before heading to ESPN2.
IntlTiger12®
19:34
ABC stopped carrying the game and switched to Auburn-Penn St. Anyone know which channel is carrying it now?
BrandonRink®
19:29
Clemson gets the stop to force the punt. The Tigers start at their 14 with 5:06 left in the third quarter, 7-3 Clemson.
NikkiHood®
19:26
Fred Davis has a walking boot on his left foot.
BrandonRink®
19:21
Clemson drive stalls at midfield and GT fair catch at its 11. 7-3 Clemson, 8:49 to go in the third quarter. Uiagalelei is 13-of-18 passing for 61 yards today. The run game held to 3.7 YPC.
BrandonRink®
19:12
Intentional grounding from the Clemson pressure sends GT back to its side of the 50 and Yates has to settle for a short scramble before a Yellow Jackets punt. Clemson ball at its 18.
BrandonRink®
19:09
GT's Yates hits McGowan for a 35-yard catch-and-run to the Clemson 44.
BrandonRink®
19:04
Clemson kicks off to Georgia Tech to start the second half. Flag thrown on GT and it will start at the GT 9. 7-3 Clemson your score.
TiggerTrumpet
19:01
Hmmm, you must have blacked out during the Tommy West and Bowden era's. Bowden wasn't as bad, but still had head scratchers against inferior teams.
BrandonRink®
19:01
GT's Yates has to throw it away and the Yellow Jackets FG team comes out. 23-yard FG is good. 7-3 Clemson at the abbreviated half.
BrandonRink®
18:59
3rd and 5 with 10 seconds left in the first half, GT calls its final timeout.
BrandonRink®
18:57
And after all that...we have a timeout to start things out here. Hour and 52-minute delay total.
J Allen G
18:55
I have not seen a half of Tiger offensive FB like this against an inferior team since the Ken Hatfield days. It’s disappointing to see how far we’ve fallen. We’ve been spoiled with great QB play the last several years and DJ may come around but really needs to work on his foot work. All said and done I still love my Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:49
Your game reset before a 6:55 pm projected restart: GT has the ball at the Clemson 17 with 32 seconds left in the first half. At the conclusion of the first half, they will start the third quarter shortly after.
