Clemson-Georgia Tech game depth chart released

TigerNet Staff by

No. 6-ranked Clemson (1-1) hosts Georgia Tech (1-1) for each team's ACC opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Both recovered from opener losses over the weekend by downing FCS opponents at home, with Clemson topping SC State, 49-3, and Georgia Tech controlling the action in a 45-17 win.

Clemson's week three depth chart largely reflects Saturday's action. At running back, Kobe Pace and Will Shipley are listed as co-starters and Lyn-J Dixon as the third RB. At receiver, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson share one starting role, with Justyn Ross and EJ Williams holding down the other spots.

Ahead of a likely season debut this weekend, safety Nolan Turner (hamstring) is listed as the starter over junior Jalyn Phillips, who ran out there first against Georgia and SC State. Freshman Andrew Mukuba is the starter over sophomore RJ Mickens in the other safety role.

Georgia Tech does not have a true depth chart, but Clemson put together its most recent starters by position below (click the link below if on mobile):