Briningstool was actively recruited by Super Bowl-winning coach for NFL signing

Jake Briningstool was actively recruited by Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid with Chiefs

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The opportunity to work in a star-studded and highly accomplished Kansas City Chiefs offense would appeal to most NFL prospects. Clemson pro standouts such as Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins signed on to chase Super Bowl rings there. Having a Super Bowl-winning coach in Andy Reid actively recruiting your signature? That quite literally sealed the deal for former Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool. "That was pretty unique to hear, which kind of really stood out to me, just showing how much they valued me, how much they cared," Briningstool told reporters this week. "So I think that's really what stuck out about here." Briningstool gets to work with All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes and learn from another All-Pro in tight end Travis Kelce. "I mean, obviously, you know what Travis has been able to do. I think it's very appealing to somebody that plays tight end." said Briningstool, "I think just being able to come in here and learn from him, learn from the other guys that really play at a high level, and just be able to, come in here and use my skill set and, see how I can make an impact." Briningstool said the Chiefs were one of four teams actively recruiting his pro signature as an undrafted free agent. He exited Clemson as its all-time leader in career receptions by a tight end (127), breaking Jordan Leggett's mark in 2024. The two-time All-ACC selection caught 127 career passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns in 1,982 offensive snaps over 48 career games (26 starts) from 2021-24. Watch more from Briningstool: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

