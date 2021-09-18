Clemson announces players unavailable for GT game
by - Saturday, September 18, 2021, 2:04 PM
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

Clemson announced its players unavailable for the ACC opener at 3:30 p.m. versus Georgia Tech (ABC).

As previously announced, freshman guard Dietrick Pennington is out for the game and for the remainder of the season, per Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Reserve linebacker Jake Venables is also out (hamstring).

After not playing in either game so far, super senior safety Nolan Turner is expected to make his season debut.

AVAILABILITY REPORT: Among players listed on Clemson’s weekly depth chart released on Monday, the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game: OL Dietrick Pennington, LB Jake Venables

