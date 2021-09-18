Clemson announces players unavailable for GT game

Clemson announced its players unavailable for the ACC opener at 3:30 p.m. versus Georgia Tech (ABC).

As previously announced, freshman guard Dietrick Pennington is out for the game and for the remainder of the season, per Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Reserve linebacker Jake Venables is also out (hamstring).

After not playing in either game so far, super senior safety Nolan Turner is expected to make his season debut.

