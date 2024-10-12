Halftime analysis: Second quarter onslaught helps Clemson regain control over Wake Forest

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

WINSTON SALEM - Wake Forest threw the first punch. Clemson wiped off the blood and threw its own version of flurries. Not only that, Peter Woods got to line up in the new version of the jumbo package, putting a Wake Forest defender in a blender. At the half, the Tigers led 28-14, and they put together an offensive clinic in the second quarter. Wake Forest has battled but has some work to do if an upset is possible. Here’s what we observed. Player of the half: Phil Mafah picked up right where he left off from Tallahassee. Mafah continued to be a force in the ground game, rushing for 91 yards, and averaging over 6.5 yards per carry. In several instances, he would bruise his way to yardage, taking Demon Deacons along the way. He also found the end zone twice, one of which came in Clemson’s famous jumbo package. With the Tigers finding their groove offensively, Mafah will continue to be relied upon to hold off Wake Forest on the road. Stat of the half: Two interceptions have made the difference for the Tigers. Kylon Griffin and Khalil Barnes have been the recipients of Bachmeier’s ill-advised throws, giving the Clemson offense a short field to work with. The Demon Deacons appeared to be in control, holding a quick seven-point lead, but turnovers flipped that script in the blink of an eye. What’s working for Clemson: The Tigers have found a way to move the sticks on third down in a significant way. Heading into the half, Clemson is 4-7 on third down, keeping its offense on the field and keeping the lead going into halftime. Two of these have come from Cade Klubnik, where the junior rolled out and found Troy Stellato for an important conversion. On the very next third and long, Klubnik found Antonio Williams for his first touchdown of the day. Wake Forest has kept the Tigers close, but Clemson has made the big plays when called for. What’s not working for Clemson: Contested balls at the catch point have been a slight issue for the Tigers early. The Demon Deacons have a distinct height advantage at receiver, and have certainly attempted to attack the smaller Avieon Terrell. Defensive penalties have also been an issue. The Tigers surrendered pass interference calls, which extended several Wake Forest drives. The physicality between the Demon Deacons wideouts and Tiger defensive backs will be a matchup to watch closely in the second half. What the Tigers need to do to win: With a two-score lead, the Tigers need an early score and stop to open the third quarter. Clemson deferred to the second half, so the opening minutes of the third quarter will be paramount to their success on the road. The Tigers have been defined by their first-quarter stops, and they will have to replicate that success after a breather in the locker room.

