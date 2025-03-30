Standout Clemson legacy after visit: "Clemson is my top school"

Standout Clemson legacy Max Brown after visit: "Clemson is my top school"

Clemson is pursuing another Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker for its linebacker group. Max Brown, the younger brother of Sammy Brown, was on campus for a visit in late March, and was undoubtedly among the standouts of the 2027 prospects on site. Regarding Clemson’s recruitment, the younger Brown brother is already familiar with the staff’s process, having seen his older sibling commit and become a standout on the defense in his first year. Brown is already familiar with Clemson’s operation, but meeting Tom Allen and Ben Boulware this weekend was one of the more essential items on the list. While the Tigers won’t pull the trigger on an offer until later this year, as is customary for that next recruiting class, a conversation with Dabo Swinney revealed that one is coming incredibly soon. “The visit was great,” Brown told TigerNet. “I got to sit down with Coach Allen and Coach Boulware and talk ball and talk about what needs to happen before I get up there. Coach Swinney told me that on June 1st, he will give me a call and offer me, so I’m very excited about that.” Brown's recruitment has already taken a monumental rise, seemingly taking the same path as his brother’s rise to national recognition. Having a sibling who has been there and done that, his advice has been crucial as the younger Brown forms his path. When asked what advice has stood out to him, he told TigerNet that the current Clemson linebacker told his sibling, “When you know, you know.” “Having Sammy to lean on throughout this process has been great,” Brown said. “He not only helps with tips to be a better football player and be better physically but also helps with the mental and schoolwork side of things. One thing that sticks out that he’s told me is that when you know, you know.” Brown does know that when the Tigers officially offer, it will be a great day. He told TigerNet the reality of playing with his older brother is a “crazy opportunity,” but one that certainly will have plenty of pull as his recruitment develops. “When Clemson offers, that will be a very great day,” Brown said. “Clemson is my top school right now, and it would be awesome. That offer means something; they don’t offer just anyone. You have to be the right type of person to play at Clemson.”

