Clemson athletics to begin alcohol sales at spring game

Editor's note: This is not an April Fools joke. CLEMSON, S.C. – Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at designated Aramark concession stands and kiosks at Clemson Athletics events, the athletic department announced on Tuesday. Sales are expected to begin at the 2025 Clemson Football Spring Game, with limited offerings available at portable kiosks and other vendors within Memorial Stadium. Sales at McWhorter Stadium (softball) and Doug Kingsmore Stadium (baseball) will be piloted beginning the week of April 7. The rollout plan and policies included input from University Administration, Public Safety officials, industry experts from Aramark Sports and Entertainment, and Clemson Ventures. “We are excited to continue to expand concessions offerings and roll out this important change to our gameday experience, and we want to be thoughtful in doing so,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “We have appreciated the support from several key groups to begin a safe implementation that is both fan-friendly and family-friendly. We will continue to evaluate the impacts and adapt our offerings and policies to meet the needs of our fans.” Clemson has secured necessary permits with the South Carolina Department of Revenue, which manages the sale of alcohol in the state. Policies and procedures will be subject to change and modification as the process evolves, and plans for all venues are under consideration. Clemson has long been one of three Power Four schools nationally that neither offers the sale of alcoholic beverages in its athletic venues nor accepts sponsorship revenue from alcoholic beverage advertisers, and the only school in the ACC, SEC or Big Ten. To maintain a responsible and secure process, the following policies will be in effect: Identification: -A valid ID is required for each transaction. -Clemson staff and vendors may not serve beer, wine or liquor to anyone under the age of 21. -No vertical IDs will be accepted at sales locations regardless of the individual’s age. -Students will not be permitted to use Tiger One Cards to purchase alcohol. Service: -No service will be permitted to anyone who is visibly intoxicated. -No more than two alcoholic beverages may be sold or served per transaction. -Sales will begin when the venue doors open. Sales cut-off times will be posted throughout the venue and followed with no exceptions. *Football Spring Game: Service concludes after the third quarter. *Baseball: After the seventh inning *Softball: After the fifth inning *Other Sports – service concludes at a designated time no later than when 75% of the event’s regulation length is scheduled to be completed *Concerts/Special Events – service concludes at a reasonable time prior to the anticipated end of the act as determined in consultation with the Act and Clemson University. Facility: -The guidelines do not impact the existing stadium re-entry policies nor the procedures in IPTAY premium areas at this time. -The possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages sold outside the venue is prohibited inside the venue. -Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed to leave the venue.