4-star FL OL receives Clemson offer after strong camp showing

4-star FL OL Reed Ramsier receives Clemson offer after strong camp showing
Height: 6-5 Weight: 305 Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS) Class: 2027
#251 Overall, #7 OL, #21 FL
#234 Overall, #9 IOL, #29 FL
#201 Overall, #9 IOL, #18 FL
Clemson has continued to add to its 2027 board.
2027 four-star OL Reed Ramsier of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has announced that Matt Luke and the Tigers have extended an offer to him. After an impressive showing at Dabo Swinney's high school camp this afternoon, Ramsier scored an offer. He also boasts offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas, and other top programs. The four-star prospect is teammates with current Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay. I’m blessed to earn an offer after competing at camp from Clemson University!!!! Thank you @CoachMattLuke and @carson_cramer for the great hospitality.@JeffConawayTFA @chadmavety55 @CoachChris_TFA @trenchmenAC @DvoMonty @adamgorney @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @ChancellorB2026 pic.twitter.com/6vFJWkvEQf
I’m blessed to earn an offer after competing at camp from Clemson University!!!! Thank you @CoachMattLuke and @carson_cramer for the great hospitality.@JeffConawayTFA @chadmavety55 @CoachChris_TFA @trenchmenAC @DvoMonty @adamgorney @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @ChancellorB2026 pic.twitter.com/6vFJWkvEQf— Reed Ramsier (@reedramsier) June 3, 2025
