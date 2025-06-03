4-star FL OL receives Clemson offer after strong camp showing

2027 four-star OL Reed Ramsier of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has announced that Matt Luke and the Tigers have extended an offer to him.

After an impressive showing at Dabo Swinney's high school camp this afternoon, Ramsier scored an offer. He also boasts offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas, and other top programs.

The four-star prospect is teammates with current Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay.