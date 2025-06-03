4-star FL OL receives Clemson offer after strong camp showing

BREAKING
4-star FL OL Reed Ramsier receives Clemson offer after strong camp showing
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  49 minutes ago
Reed Ramsier - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 305   Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#251 Overall, #7 OL, #21 FL
Rivals:
#234 Overall, #9 IOL, #29 FL
24/7:
#201 Overall, #9 IOL, #18 FL

Clemson has continued to add to its 2027 board.

2027 four-star OL Reed Ramsier of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has announced that Matt Luke and the Tigers have extended an offer to him.

After an impressive showing at Dabo Swinney's high school camp this afternoon, Ramsier scored an offer. He also boasts offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas, and other top programs.

The four-star prospect is teammates with current Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay.

