2027 four-star LB commits to Clemson

2027 four-star LB Max Brown commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  28 minutes ago
Max Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.46)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 214   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#283 Overall, #9 LB, #35 GA
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #4 LB, #12 GA
24/7:
#17 LB, #38 GA

Clemson’s first commitment for the class of 2027 has family ties.

Four-star linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Sammy Brown, has committed to Clemson.

The Tigers get their first commitment of the 2027 class, building a family legacy at linebacker.

Brown held offers from LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, and several other programs.

In an earlier conversation with TigerNet, Brown said that a Clemson offer was a dream come true, and now it culminates in a quick commitment.

"Clemson's always felt like another home to me," Brown said. "I've been up there so many times, and it never gets old. It has that small-town feel that you don't feel anywhere else, and it just feels like a place that I can call home very easily."

