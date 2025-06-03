2027 four-star LB commits to Clemson

Four-star linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Sammy Brown, has committed to Clemson.

The Tigers get their first commitment of the 2027 class, building a family legacy at linebacker.

Brown held offers from LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, and several other programs.

In an earlier conversation with TigerNet, Brown said that a Clemson offer was a dream come true, and now it culminates in a quick commitment.

"Clemson's always felt like another home to me," Brown said. "I've been up there so many times, and it never gets old. It has that small-town feel that you don't feel anywhere else, and it just feels like a place that I can call home very easily."