Clemson center enters transfer portal

Clemson center Christian Reeves enters transfer portal
Clemson center and former Duke transfer Christian Reeves (7-2 253) has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers, TigerNet has confirmed.
He is the sixth Tiger to enter the portal (five scholarship players) on a roster that will lose double-digit scholarship players total from last season. A former highly-rated prospect, Reeves scored as much as six points (Florida A&M) and played as much as 12 minutes (SMU in ACC Tournament), with a 7-rebound game (Georgia Tech, 2/4) and a two-block game (South Carolina). Altogether, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.1 minutes a game over 29 appearances this season (one start). While at Duke, Reeves played in 13 games during his rookie season in 2021-22, including six in ACC play. In limited action (16 career games), Reeves is 10-for-14 (.714) from the floor with 18 total rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass and 25 points scored. He is a former four-star center out of Oak Hill Academy. ESPN ranked him the No. 5 player from the state of North Carolina in his class. In 29 games at Oak Hill, he averaged 9.2 points on .639 shooting with 7.4 rebounds.
