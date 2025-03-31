2027 GA QB talks Clemson visit, potential offer: "I would honestly commit the same day"

QB Ben Musser talks Clemson visit, potential offer: "I would honestly commit the same day"

One 2027 signal caller’s stock is on the rise. Ben Musser of Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian School has already scored some serious attention, which should only continue growing. Fresh off of a visit to Alabama, Musser’s recruitment journey took him to Clemson, with the scope of the impact already clear. He also plans to visit Appalachian State, Cincinnati, and Vanderbilt. Alongside Cincinnati, Nebraska is another significant program that has offered the Georgia native. Musser’s first time on campus was not his first, and Tajh Boyd has driven this recruitment to this point. This time, Musser got the opportunity to develop more of a relationship with other staff members and catch spring practice in its final stages. “This was my third time at Clemson, and everyone is so nice and welcoming,” Musser said. “The practice was high tempo and competitive.” He specifically got the chance to catch up with Boyd, who has taken more of a central role in recruitment, particularly with the quarterbacks. There was also time spent with Garrett Riley, and of course, he was able to catch up with Dabo Swinney. Clemson has spent plenty of time getting as many quarterbacks from the 2027 class onto campus as possible, with three signal callers across the country arriving in the Upstate in March. Among DJ Hunter, Trent Seaborn, and Musser, it sounds like Musser’s enthusiasm for Clemson stands out incredibly strong. For members of the 2027 class, offers will not be made until the summer, following Clemson’s process with rising upperclassmen. Should an offer come, it doesn’t sound like Musser would wait around for very long to make a decision. When speaking to TigerNet, he mentioned a Clemson offer's impact on him, adding that he would likely commit to the Tigers on that same day. “It would mean a lot to me,” Musser told TigerNet. “I would honestly commit the same day or a day later.” Regarding the Georgia native’s summer plans, more visits are being planned, with that part of his itinerary inching closer to certainty. One item that doesn’t need any thought is an additional visit to Clemson, which he plans on taking in June.

