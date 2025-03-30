Tristan Smith, the happiest guy at Clemson, making everyone take notice

CLEMSON – It didn’t take long for Tristan Smith to make his teammates and coaches take notice. It helps that he's the happiest guy on the Clemson team. Smith recorded 76 catches for 934 yards and six touchdowns this past season at Southeast Missouri State of the FCS after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Smith entered the transfer portal in December and quickly found a home in Clemson. Like all newcomers, it took Smith a few practices to acclimate to his environment, and head coach Dabo Swinney says Smith will be even better after the summer. “He flashed all spring, and he's the guy, he just needs to get through spring, get exposed to everything, and then after spring really go back through everything at a little bit of a different pace for him now that it's not going to be the first time he's heard it,” Swinney said. “And he goes back through it, matches it up with the tape. I think he'll make a big stride. And then he needs a big summer skills and drills and just timing. His confidence has grown. But you put in a whole offense and you got a bunch of veteran guys out there and he's the guy rolling in that's new, but he just catches your eye because he’s long and he runs well. But what I like about him is, some guys are big, but they don't use their body to play big and he can do that.” Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley says Smith is hard to miss with his large frame - at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds - Smith is an easy target. “I told the quarterbacks that if they miss him, then they really missed because he has quite the range,” the Tigers' offensive coordinator said. “Obviously, he is rangy. He’s got the length. He is a big-body person that I think uses his body well. There are some big-body guys that necessarily do not use it to their advantage. He is big, and he plays big.” Swinney said Smith might just be the happiest person on the team. “I've been really pleased with some of the plays that he's made and then he's had some others that I think sometimes he just, it's fast and he's just thinking, am I doing the right thing? And so I think he'll get through that this summer and I really anticipate him making a big jump by the time we get through fall camp. I really do,” Swinney said. “I really love that kid. He's very mature, he's very serious about it. He's like the happiest guy on the team. He's just really, really happy. He's had a tough journey. He's just really happy to be at a place like Clemson and it's been awesome.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

