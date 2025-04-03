David Pollack sees Cade Klubnik, talented WRs combining to make Clemson "unbelievable"

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Former Georgia standout and ESPN College GameDay panelist David Pollack sees Cade Klubnik and a talented receiver corps coming together this season to make Clemson "unbelievable." Pollack has Klubnik as his top QB in college football. "I went with production over prediction. I think I've seen Klubnik throw for 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns and (total) almost 500 yards rushing," Pollack said on a podcast recently. "I know his system is going to be very good. I know he's going to put up numbers. I know his receivers across the board are really good. I think his numbers are going to be closer to 4,000 (yards). I think he'll break 40 touchdowns. I think his rushing (yards) will be really, really good. And I think at the end of the day, his numbers on this list, he's going to prove to be the best quarterback... "I've watched the maturity with him, and that's why I'm so high on Clemson next year. I think Clemson is going to be unbelievable. And I think bringing in Tom Allen emphasizes it even more. Spring ball I think is going great for them and I think they're going to have a great year..." The Tigers believe they have a receiver corps that's three-deep, but beginning with the starter trio of Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco, there's quite an offensive punch. "The reason I'm going with Clemson is I think Clemson has variety and they've got three guys that can do it," Pollack said of having Clemson in his top receiver groups nationally. "I think they've got a trio. That's why I'm so high on Clemson next year. This feels like, I'm not looking at their line of scrimmage and going, 'Man, a bunch of maulers. So much better.' That's what they've been, but when they were great, (they had) really good quarterback play, which they have, really good receivers that they can spread it out to, which they haven't had in a long time. So, experience in that QB spot, a better offensive line, experience in the system -- this offense and this receiver corps is going to be an absolute handful week-in and week-out." Pretty bullish on @ClemsonFB WR corps in 2025 pic.twitter.com/HfubOXUMN9 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) April 3, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!