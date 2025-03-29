No. 3 Tigers rally in the ninth to take series over No. 19 Jackets

After Clemson (26-5, 6-3 ACC) led for the majority of the game, a two-run Drew Burress home run gave the Yellow Jackets (22-6, 8-4) a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

In the ninth, Cam Cannarella reached by an error, Luke Gaffney singled and Jacob Jarrell walked with one out to load up the bags, and Collin Priest, who hit a home run earlier in the game, was hit by a pitch to tie the game before the Ciufo two-out knock, which went off the Georgia Tech pitcher's glove and to second base.

Reed Garris (2-0) then pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to preserve the win.

Tiger starter B.J. Bailey set his Tiger highs for innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (8), while he allowed just four hits. Caden Gaudette (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson preserved its run of seven winning weekends to start the 2025 season, a 26th in the last 28 regular-season weekends going back to April 2023.

The Tigers stay away from home with a neutral-site game in North Augusta versus Georgia Southern on Tuesday as the designated visiting team (6:30 p.m.).

