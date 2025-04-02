Former Clemson starter staying in the ACC

sports_basketball
Former Clemson starter Chauncey Wiggins staying in the ACC
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 45 minutes ago

Chauncey Wiggins is staying in the ACC.

Per multiple reports, Wiggins is set to play for new Florida State coach Luke Loucks, a former player with longtime and now retired Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.

Wiggins (6-10.5 216) played in 97 games with Clemson and started 44, including 26 this season, averaging 5.6 points over his career.

Wiggins scored as much as 17 this season and averaged career-bests in points (8.3) and rebounds (2.9). Wiggins scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds with three assists in Tallahassee earlier this year. He scored 12 points in the first matchup in Clemson.

Wiggins was rated a three-star prospect out of high school, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Wiggins averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season for Grayson. He was high school teammates with Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson). He was ranked as the fourth-best player in the 2022 class from the state of Georgia and is a Top 150 player according to 247Sports.

Wiggins originally chose Clemson over NC State, Georgia, South Florida and Maryland.

