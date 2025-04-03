Clemson floor scores power Tigers past Rutgers for first-ever NCAAs win

VAULT

Quinn Kuhl led off for the Tigers with a 9.65, followed by a 9.750 for Maggie Holman. Madison Minner earned a 9.775, then Tara Walsh nearly stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.800. Eve Jackson and Kate Bryant closed out the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.625 each to give Clemson a 48.600 on the event.

After the first rotation, Clemson trailed Rutgers 48.675 - 48.600.

BARS

Takoda Berry led off for the Tigers in the second rotation with a 9.65, followed by a 9.725 from Eve Jackson. Lauren Rutherford earned a 9.775 and Hannah Clark recorded the Tigers’ highest score to that point with a 9.825. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.75 and Kate Bryant closed out the rotation with a 8.825, giving Clemson a 48.725 on bars.

At the meet’s halfway point, Clemson trailed the Scarlet Knights 97.400 - 97.325.

BEAM

Hannah Clark earned a 9.75 in the leadoff spot for the Tigers on beam, followed by another 9.75 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned her second 9.800 of the meet, followed by a 9.825 from Sierra Church. Quinn Kuhl and Kielyn McCright closed out the rotation with a 9.675 and 9.025, respectively, for a 48.800 event score.

Heading into the final rotation, Rutgers led Clemson 146.450 - 146.125.

FLOOR

Brie Clark doing Brie Clark THINGS ✨



9.900 for her floor routine that secured the win #TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/MsPZFr1ooA — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 3, 2025

Madison Minner opened the scoring with a 9.825 on floor for Clemson, followed by a 9.800 from Molly Arnold. Maggie Holman tied a season-high with a 9.85 and Eve Jackson then earned a meet-high 9.900 on her floor routine. Brie Clark earned the second 9.9 of the rotation for the Tigers, who closed out the meet with a 49.275 on floor to overtake Rutgers’ .325-point lead and win the meet.

Clemson’s outstanding fourth rotation gave the Tigers a 195.400 - 193.875 victory over Rutgers.

Up next, the Tigers will compete for a spot in Sunday’s regional finals in the second session of Friday’s regional semifinals against Florida, Oregon State and NC State at 7:00 p.m. (CT).