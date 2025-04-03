|
Clemson floor scores power Tigers past Rutgers for first-ever NCAAs win
Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Down by .325 after the first three rotations, Clemson gymnastics put together a 49.275 on floor to take the 195.400 to 193.875 victory over Rutgers in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa Regional. The win moves the Tigers into the second round on Friday evening.
VAULT Quinn Kuhl led off for the Tigers with a 9.65, followed by a 9.750 for Maggie Holman. Madison Minner earned a 9.775, then Tara Walsh nearly stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.800. Eve Jackson and Kate Bryant closed out the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.625 each to give Clemson a 48.600 on the event. After the first rotation, Clemson trailed Rutgers 48.675 - 48.600. BARS Takoda Berry led off for the Tigers in the second rotation with a 9.65, followed by a 9.725 from Eve Jackson. Lauren Rutherford earned a 9.775 and Hannah Clark recorded the Tigers’ highest score to that point with a 9.825. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.75 and Kate Bryant closed out the rotation with a 8.825, giving Clemson a 48.725 on bars. At the meet’s halfway point, Clemson trailed the Scarlet Knights 97.400 - 97.325. BEAM Hannah Clark earned a 9.75 in the leadoff spot for the Tigers on beam, followed by another 9.75 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned her second 9.800 of the meet, followed by a 9.825 from Sierra Church. Quinn Kuhl and Kielyn McCright closed out the rotation with a 9.675 and 9.025, respectively, for a 48.800 event score. Heading into the final rotation, Rutgers led Clemson 146.450 - 146.125. FLOOR Brie Clark doing Brie Clark THINGS ✨ Madison Minner opened the scoring with a 9.825 on floor for Clemson, followed by a 9.800 from Molly Arnold. Maggie Holman tied a season-high with a 9.85 and Eve Jackson then earned a meet-high 9.900 on her floor routine. Brie Clark earned the second 9.9 of the rotation for the Tigers, who closed out the meet with a 49.275 on floor to overtake Rutgers’ .325-point lead and win the meet. Clemson’s outstanding fourth rotation gave the Tigers a 195.400 - 193.875 victory over Rutgers. Up next, the Tigers will compete for a spot in Sunday’s regional finals in the second session of Friday’s regional semifinals against Florida, Oregon State and NC State at 7:00 p.m. (CT). First Regional win in program history 🐅👏 #TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/ddPWTZIrdY No better feeling 🥳#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/jxKJ5COi80 Proud of these Tigers 🫶#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/K7cqPypuBy
