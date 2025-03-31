Former Clemson forward enters transfer portal

sports_basketball
Former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey enters transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 5 hours ago

More names continue to pour into the transfer portal.

For Clemson fans, this one will sound familiar.

After one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, RJ Godfrey has entered the transfer portal. Godfrey helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament, eventually falling to Gonzaga in the first round.

Godfrey averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game in his 2023-24 Clemson season.

Clemson has two bigs departing via graduation with Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin, which could make Godfrey a fit once again with the Tigers.

