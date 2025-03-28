Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback confirmed, team visits ongoing

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer

Hunter Renfrow plans to play in the NFL for the first time since the 2023 season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the former Clemson standout has already visited with the Carolina Panthers and meets with his former team Las Vegas Friday. Those same Raiders cut Renfrow last March after his playing around injury with 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. He did not sign anywhere for the 2024 campaign. After a fifth-round selection in 2019, his best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. After that big 2021 season, Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million in guaranteed money. Renfrow hinted to the comeback earlier this month when some false social media speculation had him as officially retiring. He finished his Clemson career with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts). He set Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43). Renfrow was the Burlsworth Trophy winner as college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. He was a two-time national champion, including catching the game-winning score with seconds left in the 2016 season's win over Alabama. Comeback? Former #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, who did not play football last year but is still just 29-years-old, is visiting his old team the #Raiders today, per me and @TomPelissero.



The SC-native also visited the #Panthers Wednesday and could do more. He plans to play in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mbQBwJ20gT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2025 Hunter Renfrow was one of the NASTIEST route runners in the NFL at his peak 🔥pic.twitter.com/MXw2zDOWBu — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 28, 2025

