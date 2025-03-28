sports_football
Hunter Renfrow has visited with the Carolina Panthers already and visits with the Raiders next, NFL Network reports. (Photo: Stephen Sylvanie / Imagn Images)
Hunter Renfrow has visited with the Carolina Panthers already and visits with the Raiders next, NFL Network reports. (Photo: Stephen Sylvanie / Imagn Images)

Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback confirmed, team visits ongoing
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 8 hours ago

Hunter Renfrow plans to play in the NFL for the first time since the 2023 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the former Clemson standout has already visited with the Carolina Panthers and meets with his former team Las Vegas Friday.

Those same Raiders cut Renfrow last March after his playing around injury with 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. He did not sign anywhere for the 2024 campaign.

After a fifth-round selection in 2019, his best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

After that big 2021 season, Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million in guaranteed money.

Renfrow hinted to the comeback earlier this month when some false social media speculation had him as officially retiring.

He finished his Clemson career with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts). He set Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

Renfrow was the Burlsworth Trophy winner as college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

He was a two-time national champion, including catching the game-winning score with seconds left in the 2016 season's win over Alabama.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
National outlet predicts Clemson football's 2025 regular season win total
National outlet predicts Clemson football's 2025 regular season win total
Clemson GM breaks down Tigers' success in retaining talent: "Those guys cost money"
Clemson GM breaks down Tigers' success in retaining talent: "Those guys cost money"
Elliott named ACC Coach of the Year, Kitt earns Freshman of the Year honor
Elliott named ACC Coach of the Year, Kitt earns Freshman of the Year honor
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts