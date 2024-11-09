Halftime Analysis: Blocked field goal separates Clemson/VT entering the half

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

BLACKSBURG - One blocked kick has made all the difference. The Tigers traveled to Blacksburg in search of redemption, but they have been unable to find what they seek so far. The Hokies did enough to shut out Clemson in the first half, holding a 7-0 lead entering the locker room. Here’s what we’ve seen so far. Player of the half: Sammy Brown has been as advertised. The freshman linebacker got the starting nod ahead of Saturday afternoon, and has made the most of his extended action. Brown leads the way with three tackles, 1.5 coming for a loss. His added presence to the front seven has been welcome in light of the gashing against Lousiville. So far, the Virginia Tech rushing attack has only accumulated 28 yards, showing improvement in that defensive area. Clemson will need that and more from Brown and the defense in order for the Tigers to find a win in Blacksburg. Stat of the half: Another blocked kick. The Tigers appeared to find points on the board following a Virginia Tech fumble, only for it to get spat right back at them. The field goal team continued to struggle, and it was Hauser’s sixth blocked kick of the year. The blocked kick was a microcosm of Clemson’s struggles to finish drives in the first half, coming in the worst way possible for the Tigers. What’s working for Clemson: The Tiger defense has made quite the improvement one week removed from Louisville. After suffering plenty of gashes on the ground against the Cardinals, the rushing defense has made its mark against the Hokies. In the first quarter, the Tigers only surrendered 12 yards on the ground, with Brown’s move to the starting lineup proving to be the right decision. Entering the half, the Hokies have been held to just 28 yards on the ground, with the 20th-ranked rushing attack subdued at home. What’s not working for Clemson: Clemson has gotten past midfield three times and cannot secure any points. Finishing drives have been the Tigers' Achilles heel in Blacksburg, with multiple promising stretches bogged down by penalties or blocked kicks. So far, the Clemson defense has shored up some issues that plagued them against Louisville. It will be up to the other facets of this roster to pick up their end of the bargain. What the Tigers need to do to win: Looking at the stat sheet, it looks like the story is that the Tigers have dominated the first half. It has been quite the opposite. Instead of a comfortable lead, the Tigers are locked in a battle with the Hokies, who are searching for their sixth win of the year. For Clemson to avoid a two-game skid, finishing drives and cleaning up the simple mistakes will be at the top of the halftime checklist. Most of the Tigers’ mistakes have been the same things that plagued them against Louisville, and only two quarters will tell if there’s a path back into the ACC race.

