Five most important players to a deep Clemson CFP run: Sammy Brown

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Who is vital to Clemson’s success to make a significant run in this new postseason? We have our top five. Here’s the next in our list. 2) LB Sammy Brown Another freshman makes the cut. The ACC’s defensive rookie of the year has been cementing himself as a young star within the Clemson defense. Sammy Brown made his way to the starting lineup in November on the road against Virginia Tech, with Goodwin hoping his insertion would boost the Tiger front seven. Goodwin’s answer was a resounding yes. With Brown in the starting lineup, the Clemson defense only surrendered 19 points per game, which was enough to give the Tigers a shot in the ACC Championship race. He led the team in tackles in four of his five starts, with a targeting ejection being why he didn’t finish the game in Pittsburgh. Brown was considered one of the top linebackers in the country, and for good reason. Swinney talked about his adjustment to the game in the early months of his career but added that once the game slowed down, it would end up chasing Brown. "The game has slowed down for him," Swinney said. "As it has, he's gotten faster." His 69 tackles are good for third on the team, even with the limited starts. He’s also totaled 11 tackles for loss and collected five sacks as he surged the Tigers to the College Football Playoff. Now, the task for Brown grows in significance. His first goal will be to slow down Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns’ offense, which holds a litany of playmakers. Ewers isn’t the running threat that LaNorris Sellers or Kevin Jennings was, but if Arch Manning is to play meaningful snaps, Brown will surely catch Manning in his crosshairs. Brown has truly begun to cement himself as a young star, with a deep run in the CFP only serving to boost a stock that’s soared dramatically.

Five most important: Bryant Wesco

Five most important: Avieon Terrell

Five most important: TJ Parker

