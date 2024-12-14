Five most important players to a deep Clemson CFP run: TJ Parker

Who is vital to Clemson’s success to make a significant run in this new postseason? We have our top five. Here’s the next in our list. 3) DE T.J. Parker Much like the receiver room, Clemson’s postseason runs have carried exceptional players within the front seven. Entering this playoff matchup with Texas, TJ Parker is no different. Parker’s sophomore season at Clemson was remarkable, recording 11 sacks and six forced fumbles in his second year as a Tiger. He is the first to record double-digit sacks in a season since Clelin Ferrell had 11.5 sacks in 2018, leading the defense to a second national title in three years. Parker’s 11.5 sacks also come with the notion that he’s been noticeably double-teamed all year long, facing chip blocks from tailbacks as opposing offenses have thrown the kitchen sink to try to stop him. It hasn’t worked. His next challenge will likely be a matchup with Texas tackle Kelvin Banks, who is perceived as the top tackle in this spring’s NFL Draft. The rep-to-rep battle with the Lombardi Award winner will be one of the top storylines within the four quarters in Austin. As Peter Woods has shifted more of his reps to the inside at his natural position, Parker has thrived off some single looks against opposing tackles, leading to more created chaos. Sacks have been one thing, but Parker’s six forced fumbles have added to his game. His ability to leave a hand free on sacks, ripping the ball from opposing quarterbacks, has become more routine than ever. He got the ACC Championship started with a forced fumble, leading to Cade Klubnik plays later putting the Tigers up early on the board. In order for Clemson to string together a first-round upset, plays just like that have to be made. Parker is more than capable of producing. He spoke to the media days leading up to the ACC Championship and said that the opportunity to play more football would always be welcomed. The sophomore edge rusher also shares in Swinney’s belief that Clemson is capable of making a run. If that belief is to be vindicated, Parker must play a large role in propelling Clemson to new heights in the expanded playoff.

