Five most important players to a deep Clemson CFP run: Bryant Wesco

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

“Why not us?” Those were the words of Dabo Swinney days before the ACC Championship. He believed that if Clemson could enter the College Football Playoff, they’d have as good a chance as anyone. That belief has defined him and his program for over a decade, as has success in the four-team playoff era. Clemson was in the national championship four times in six appearances, taking home two titles. Things have changed since a Dabo Swinney-led team was in the CFP. The bracket has expanded, and more games stand in the way of a third national title under his leadership. So, who is vital to Clemson’s success to make a significant run in this new postseason? We have our top five. Here’s the start of our list. 5) WR Bryant Wesco Every successful playoff run from Clemson has been defined by the receiver play that came with it. Hunter Renfrow’s performances against Alabama. Justyn Ross coming alive in San Francisco. Mike Williams and Tee Higgins making big catches in the clutch. In the 2010s, the Tigers sent wide receivers to the NFL yearly. However, at the turn of the decade, the production from the wide receiver room left much to be desired. That narrative is shifting. Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore were hyped up as the next duo of wideouts that could change the trajectory of the receiver production and the offense. When big plays were needed in 2024, Wesco certainly stepped up to the plate. It only took three plays for the Midlothian (Tx.) product to introduce himself in front of an anxiety-ridden home crowd following a disappointing opener to UGA. He strode into the end zone, welcoming a burst of happiness from the crowd, happy to see that big plays from that position would be coming back. He missed some time with injury, but Wesco finished the year third in catches (38), second in yards, (678), and first in yards per catch (17.8) on the team. Clemson knows what they are getting from someone like Antonio Williams, who has returned to form from his freshman season. In order for the Tigers to make a deep run into the postseason, the play from Wesco will have to continue to grow. If Saturday’s ACC Championship indicated how postseason football would play out for the young wideout, the Tiger offense is in for a show. Wesco hauled in eight catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns against SMU, putting together a solid performance in the first half that gave Clemson just enough to hold on.

Texas will be a different story, as the third-ranked defense in the country only gives up 143 yards per game through the air.

A trip to Austin could be the start of a remarkable run, or the beginning of the end. Big plays must be at a premium, and Wesco certainly has to be the guy to come through on that end.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now