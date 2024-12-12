Five most important players to a deep Clemson CFP run: Avieon Terrell

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

“Why not us?” Those were the words of Dabo Swinney days before the ACC Championship. He believed that if Clemson could enter the College Football Playoff, they’d have as good a chance as anyone. That belief has defined him and his program for over a decade, as has success in the four-team playoff era. Clemson was in the national championship four times in six appearances, taking home two titles. Things have changed since a Dabo Swinney-led team was last in the CFP. The bracket has expanded, and more games stand in the way of a third national title under his leadership. So, who is vital to Clemson’s success to make a significant run in this new postseason? We have our top five. Here’s the next in our list. 4) CB Avieon Terrell Another Terrell brother in the playoffs? If he has any big plays in store like his older sibling did against Alabama, fans certainly would sign up for that. Terrell burst onto the scene late last year, as Clemson put together a five-game win streak to close the 2023 season. Last fall was much different, as he lined up opposite Nate Wiggins, who now spends his Sundays locking up top receivers for the Baltimore Ravens. How would 2024 look for Terrell as the leading man in the secondary? We have a full season of evidence, and he’s responded very well to that initial question. Terrell is seventh on the team in tackles (52), third on the team in forced fumbles (3), and tied for second in interceptions (2). He’s not only grown as a defender when put on an island, but his willingness to make an impact in the run game has also impressed. The sophomore corner has become a complete member of Clemson’s secondary, becoming opportunistic and forcing turnovers. That has come from jarring balls loose against NC State and the Citadel or locking up top wideouts in the conference.

Facing Texas, his services become much more critical. Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond are a potent force for the Longhorns’ receiving corps, and the young defensive back will have his hands full trying to shut both down.

Quinn Ewers has shown at times that he is the NFL quarterback that scouts raved about prior to the start of the year, but he has also struggled to find consistency, and Terrell can certainly take advantage.

If history is to repeat itself with a national championship coming back to Clemson, another Terrell brother will need to make big plays when the defense needs it most.

