Clemson QB commit using weekend visit to pitch Tigers to more Clemson targets

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One Clemson commit continues to strengthen his bond with the Tigers. Three-star quarterback Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park has been a Clemson pledge since August, but that hasn’t stopped him from growing his relationship with the Upstate program. Bradley took a trip to Clemson for the Tigers’ matchup with Louisville, marking another chance to meet with the staff and strengthen what he calls a consistent relationship. “Man, it's been great,” Bradley said. “I've been in contact every week with Coach Swinney and Coach Riley, and our relationship has only strengthened since I've committed. Coach Riley actually got to come down to one of my games, and we spent some time together, so it's just good to continue to build that relationship with those guys.” Bradley’s relationship with Clemson isn’t the only thing that’s grown. He’s also had a chance to speak further with Garrett Riley and understand his vision for Bradley within his offense. Riley sees Bradley’s playmaking and athleticism as his greatest assets, hoping to seamlessly integrate the Alabama quarterback into his scheme. “Yeah, absolutely,” Bradley said. “We talked about that before I committed, and it's always been. I think he thinks my athleticism and my playmaking ability fit well with what he does in his scheme and just my decision-making. And we already run a similar offense that Clemson runs at my high school already, with some of the same base concepts. So just after he saw that on film, it just kind of made that better.” Within his weekend visit, there was an added facet to one of Bradley’s closest friends on the staff. Tajh Boyd was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame, and the young signal-caller was able to witness his ceremony Saturday night. Bradley sees it as another example of the rich history of success at his position at Clemson. “Yeah, it felt great,” Bradley said. “Me and Tajh are really close. I've known him since eighth grade, and I got to spend a lot of time with him before the game with my family he talked to me and my parents, and it's just been great to strengthen that relationship. Not only that, but seeing Clemson's rich quarterback history and all the guys who have been successful there definitely makes it more appealing to me.” As Bradley took in the Clemson atmosphere, he had another task in mind to accomplish that weekend. Alongside fellow Tiger commit Shavar Young, the pair got to talking to other prospects on deck, hoping to put together a stong sales pitch. "Yeah, I actually did get to talk to some kids that we're working on, and I'm not going to name any names, but Shavar Young, another commit in this class with me, are (talking to) some kids that we're working on,” Bradley said. “We were actually chopping it up a bit, talking about the guys we want to work on and pitching to them that Clemson provides a great team and atmosphere on the field and off the field. There's nothing like it in college football and just preaching to them what we believe in, what we believe in.” What Bradley believes in is the special atmosphere that Clemson holds. As the race for more prospects in his class heats up, Bradley hopes to be a valuable asset to bring more players to his growing unit in 2026.

