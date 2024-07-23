Clemson Position 360: Wide Receiver

This offseason, we’ll give you a full 360-degree view of each position group, evaluating how they performed last season, who they lost and gained, and what to expect in 2024. We’ve gone through the entire defense and began the offense with running backs. We’ve enjoyed complimenting great performances and looking forward to more, but now we must turn to some areas that must improve, starting with wide receiver. 2023 Performance Do the wide receivers struggle because of poor quarterback play, or does poor wide receiver play make the quarterback look bad? We’ll never know for sure (and it’s likely somewhat of a mix), but we do know the top-rated Clemson WR by PFF grade last year was Tyler Brown at 68.8. He was 19th highest graded among ACC wide receivers. In my view, he was easily the biggest surprise of the freshman class and team as a whole. In addition to leading WRs in PFF grade, he led the group in receiving yards (531) and TDs (4). While it was an impressive freshman season, it is also an indictment on the rest of the group that 531 yards and four TDs led the way. Prior to the 2023 season, I asked fans on X if they believed Clemson would have a 1,000-yard receiver. About two-thirds thought they would, with the vast majority citing either Beaux Collins or Adam Randall. Will Clemson have a 1,000 yard receiver this season? (If you answer yes, reply with who) — Ryan Kantor (@ryan_kantor) July 25, 2023 Collins had 510 yards and 3 TDs, but he seldom seemed like someone Clemson could count on. In the Tigers’ four losses, he gathered a grand total of 148 receiving yards (37 yards/game) with no TDs. As a third-year player, his run blocking was still sub-par. If he was the third option on the outside, he’d be lauded for playing the role well, but as a player so many expected to lead the group and reach 1,000 yards, it was a major disappointment. Randall finished with 250 yards and zero TDs. He was quite good in run blocking but not very impactful as a pass catcher, generally struggling to create separation and thus only collecting 21 receptions. Injuries played a significant role as he played through them, but he was limited. Injuries were a big part of the corps’ struggles overall as well. Antonio Williams and Cole Turner both missed the majority of the year. In hindsight, they likely would have been the two best options other than Brown if they had been healthy. We got a little reminder of just how good Williams is when he played limited snaps but made a major impact in the Tigers’ late rally to win the Gator Bowl over Kentucky. Dabo Swinney specifically cited Brannon Spector as one of a core group of receivers he was counting on. Unfortunately, the fifth-year senior finished with only four catches for 25 yards. Finally, one player he wasn’t counting on was Troy Stellato. Perhaps being injury-prone would be a fair criticism at this point in his career, but Stellato’s dedication to fight back and battle for open real estate on the field was a pleasure to watch last season. He finished with 39 catches for 339 yards and had excellent hands for the ball. He wasn’t a great run blocker, but he was reliable when open and was often running open but not targeted by Klubnik. He had an underrated season. Departures & Additions There are major changes to Clemson’s wide receiver corps; with that, there is a significant reason for optimism. Collins (Notre Dame) and Spector (using his COVID waiver to play at Jacksonville State) are gone. Two highly touted freshman are taking their spots, early-enrollee Bryant Wesco from Texas and TJ Moore from Florida. Williams and Turner are also back from injury. 2024 Expectations One big caveat to any expectation here is that QB Cade Klubnik takes a step in his progression, and the coaching staff, in turn, opens up the offense a bit more to utilize the wide receivers and take more shots. I’ll have more on Klubnik in a future article, but as for the wide receivers, they should no longer be an issue. The Williams injury hurt more than most realized. He is Clemson’s most dynamic offensive weapon. Brown is a similar player and helped fill that void, but having both on the field together will make this group much more dangerous. The Turner injury was also somewhat overlooked because most felt Collins and Randall were the top options on the outside, but neither proved to be an “alpha.” Having Turner healthy and Randall another year removed from his knee issues is a big deal for this group. With some experience now under his belt, Stellato looks to build on last year’s success and have another healthy season. While Brown had a breakout campaign, three other freshmen from last year weren’t ready for a major role: Ronan Hanafin, Noble Johnson, and Tink (Misun) Kelley. I’m not expecting a breakout of Brown proportions, but I could certainly see Hanafin becoming a regular contributor. Of course, I’ve buried the lede a bit here. Wesco and Moore have the kind of immediate impact potential that Sammy Watkins brought to Clemson. After several years of big-time WR prospects not working out, I’m tempering expectations, but the potential is surely there. Regardless, this group doesn’t need them to be the stars as long as others can finally stay healthy. Here’s how the group could look: Outside WR: Antonio Williams / Bryant Wesco / TJ Moore Outside WR: Adam Randall / Cole Turner / Ronan Hanafin Slot WR: Tyler Brown / Troy Stellato While I do not predict having a 1,000-yard receiver this year, I expect them to finally begin gaining separation, winning 50-50 balls, and making defenses adjust to them. Barring injuries, this group should no longer be a major weakness for the offense. Past 360s: Cornerback Defensive tackle Defensive end Linebacker Safety Running back Tight end

