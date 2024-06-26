Clemson Position 360: Safety

This offseason, we’ll give you a full 360-degree view of each position group, evaluating how they performed last season, who they lost and gained, and what to expect in 2024. We round out the defense with the safety position. 2023 Performance After a down year in 2022, the safety position was a major strength for Clemson last season. RJ Mickens, perennially Clemson’s most underrated player, played well again (75.7 PFF grade) despite not getting an interception after snatching five over the previous two seasons. Jalyn Phillips chipped in 344 snaps (64.8 PFF grade) and provided a reliable, even if not spectacular, veteran presence. The biggest boon to the position, though, was the emergence of two freshmen. Khalil Barnes, a true freshman, earned 504 snaps and finished with three interceptions and an impressive 77.8 PFF grade. We got a hint of it in last year’s (April 2023) spring game when he got a pick-six, and he proved it to be no fluke. Coming on later in the year was redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin. He had two interceptions in just 156 snaps and posted a position group best 78.3 PFF grade. This success from all four discussed above allowed Clemson to primarily use Andrew Mukuba as a nickel corner – despite explicitly stating that was not the plan before the season. Mukuba, who played hurt in 2022, saw his PFF grade jump from a very poor 50.2 to a respectable 71.9. Mukuba’s bounce-back was a microcosm for the entire position, and it played a major role in Clemson’s improvement in pass defense. Departures & Additions Mukuba was the only starter who chose to leave Clemson via the portal. It hurts, but it was less shocking when he wound up back home with the Texas Longhorns – a team that has made some major investments via the portal to have a great shot at a National Title this season. Mickens’ decision to return for a fifth season (COVID waiver) helps cushion the blow of losing Mukuba. Clemson loses Phillips (LA Rams) but also gets Tyler Venables back from season-long injury to fill the role of steady veteran. Freshmen Ricardo Jones, Noah Dixon, and Joe Wilkinson will all join Clemson in 2024, and of course, Barnes and Griffin are back to build upon their breakout freshman seasons. 2024 Expectations Defensive end, linebacker, and safety could be Clemson’s three strongest positions entering next season. Way-too-early #Clemson position group ranking:



10. O-Line — Ryan Kantor (@ryan_kantor) May 24, 2024 Mickens, Barnes, and Griffin should be an elite trio. Tyler Venables provides veteran leadership in a rotational role, and while you wouldn’t be excited about having him start, he is a nice fit as a Swiss army knife depth piece. Covil Jr. heads into his third year at Clemson after a disappointing 2023 season in which he posted a low PFF grade and tore his ACL in practice nine games into the season. The former highly-rated prospect is now entering his third season and still has a chance to become an impact player. These guys give the Tigers a solid group, and that’s without even mentioning Kylen Webb and Robert Billings, who redshirted last season – just like Griffin did the year before.

