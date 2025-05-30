Clemson official visit weekend preview, visitors list

Clemson is set to host a bevy of talented prospects spanning from May 30 to June 1, mixing together the top Tiger pledges with some of the best uncommitted prospects in the country. Dabo Swinney will have four five-star prospects on campus, with Buford's Bryce Perry-Wright receiving a projection this week that he is likely to choose the Tigers. Swinney has built a strong class entering the weekend, but so very few prospects fit the billing as one who can alter the trajectory of your class. We wrote about Grayson's Tyler Atkinson being one of those players, who will also be on campus. Several Clemson pledges in conversations with TigerNet have broken down their desire for this class to be the best, doing whatever they can to put together the right pitch that will resonate strongly over this three-day experience. One of those uncommitted prospects weighed in on his upcoming trip in four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian School. Quinn has been on campus several times, most recently making the trip this spring for the Elite Retreat, which further solidified Clemson as a favorite among his many suitors. For the Georgia edge rusher, this visit will be an opportunity to explore what he loves about Clemson and take that further into what life could be like on a day-to-day basis. "This will be my third time at Clemson, so I’ve already seen a lot of what makes it special," Quinn told TigerNet. "But this official visit is different. I’m looking forward to diving deeper into the program, spending more time with the coaches and players, and really seeing what life would be like if I chose Clemson. I want to come out of the weekend with a better feel for whether this could be home for the next few years." This is the sentiment most have carried, including several targets on the offensive line that have spoken briefly with TigerNet as this weekend has approached. When it comes to the structure of the weekend, this is where Swinney and the staff can truly shine, leveraging their approach that has become unique to today's college football landscape and selling it to some of the best prospects in the country. The spring was dominated by the resurgence of Clemson's star power. Now, the spring has turned into the summer, and another critical test of that resurgence will be displayed once again. Here is TigerNet's official visit list: Five-star OG Darius Gray - Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s Five-star DL Bryce Perry Wright - Buford (GA) Buford Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson - Loganville (GA) Grayson Five-star DB Joey O'Brien - Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle College Four-star OT Ekene Ogboko - Durham (NC) South Garner Four-star RB Jae Lamar - Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County Four-star OL Leo Delaney - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day Four-star DL Dre Quinn - Norcross (GA) Greater ATL Four-star OT Carter Scruggs - Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County Four-star DB Danny Odem - Orlando (FL) First Academy Four-star DB Tylan Wilson - Pascagoula (MS) Pascagoula Four-star DB Blake Stewart - Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy Three-star DE JR Hardrick - South Pittsburg (TN) South Pittsburg Three-star WR Devin Fitzgerald - Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Prep Three-star OL Canon Pickett - Tampa (FL) Tampa Bay Tech Three-star OT Dalton Toothman - Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave Four-star DB Kentavion Anderson - Roebuck (SC) Dorman (commit) Four-star OL Grant Wise - Milton (FL) Pace (commit) Four-star WR Gordon Sellars - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day (commit) Three-star QB Brock Bradley - Birmingham (AL) Spain Park (commit) Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay - Orlando (FL) First Academy (commit) Four-star WR Naeem Burroughs - Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School (commit) Four-star OT Adam Guthrie - Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace (commit) Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt - Olentangy (OH) Lewis Center (commit) Three-star DL Kameron Cody - Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military College (commit) Four-star DB Shavar Young - Knoxville (TN) Webb School (commit) Four-star WR Connor Salmin - Potamac (MD) The Bullis School (commit) Three-star OT Braden Wilmes - Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State (commit) Four-star QB Tait Reynolds - Queens Creek (AZ) Queens Creek (commit) Three-star TE Tayveon Wilson - Huntington (WV) Huntington (commit) June visits: Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil - Clayton (NC) Clayton (June 14th) Three-star OT Fletcher Turk - Dacula (GA) Hebron Christian Academy

