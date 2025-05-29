Clemson receives prediction to land five-star lineman

|
Clemson receives prediction to land five-star GA DT Bryce Perry-Wright
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA
One of the top players in the class of 2026 could be a Tiger very soon.
Five-star defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) has received a prediction from 247Sports to land with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson defense. Perry-Wright will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, and is one of the four five-star prospects set to take the trip this weekend. The five-star prospect also has trips lined up with Miami, Texas, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Clemson has received a 🔮 for 5 ⭐️ DT Bryce Perry- Wright. He will be on campus this weekend 🐅👀 pic.twitter.com/qpqV6dapFm
Five-star defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) has received a prediction from 247Sports to land with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson defense.
Perry-Wright will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, and is one of the four five-star prospects set to take the trip this weekend.
The five-star prospect also has trips lined up with Miami, Texas, Auburn, and Texas A&M.
Clemson has received a 🔮 for 5 ⭐️ DT Bryce Perry- Wright. He will be on campus this weekend 🐅👀 pic.twitter.com/qpqV6dapFm— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 29, 2025
