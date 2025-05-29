Clemson receives prediction to land five-star lineman

Five-star defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) has received a prediction from 247Sports to land with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson defense.

Perry-Wright will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, and is one of the four five-star prospects set to take the trip this weekend.

The five-star prospect also has trips lined up with Miami, Texas, Auburn, and Texas A&M.