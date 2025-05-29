Clemson receives prediction to land five-star lineman

Perry-Wright will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, and is one of the four five-star prospects set to take the trip this weekend.
Clemson receives prediction to land five-star GA DT Bryce Perry-Wright
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

One of the top players in the class of 2026 could be a Tiger very soon.

Five-star defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) has received a prediction from 247Sports to land with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson defense.

Perry-Wright will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, and is one of the four five-star prospects set to take the trip this weekend.

The five-star prospect also has trips lined up with Miami, Texas, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

