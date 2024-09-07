WATCH: Dabo Swinney spends time thinking of Diondre Overton at Tiger Walk

Overton was well-liked by his teammates and coaches as social media was flooded with tributes for him on Saturday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a few moments during Tiger Walk to think about Overton's passing as he touched his 2019 captain's brick.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Beth Hoole:

Dabo Swinney took a moment during the Tiger Walk with Diondre Overton's captains brick where flowers and a balloon lay to memorialize the former Tiger. Clemson announced his passing this morning. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZAgAGWBKl7 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleTV) September 7, 2024

First Tiger Walk of the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aF51AHCo3X — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 7, 2024