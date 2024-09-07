|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney spends time thinking of Diondre Overton at Tiger Walk
The Clemson community was hit hard when news came out that former Clemson receiver
Diondre Overton passed away on Friday night at the young age of 26.
Overton was well-liked by his teammates and coaches as social media was flooded with tributes for him on Saturday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a few moments during Tiger Walk to think about Overton's passing as he touched his 2019 captain's brick. Check out the video below, courtesy of Beth Hoole: Dabo Swinney took a moment during the Tiger Walk with Diondre Overton's captains brick where flowers and a balloon lay to memorialize the former Tiger. Clemson announced his passing this morning. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZAgAGWBKl7 First Tiger Walk of the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aF51AHCo3X Best fans in the country. Love y’all. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wbQ3Ky7ZrZ
Overton was well-liked by his teammates and coaches as social media was flooded with tributes for him on Saturday.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a few moments during Tiger Walk to think about Overton's passing as he touched his 2019 captain's brick.
Check out the video below, courtesy of Beth Hoole:
Dabo Swinney took a moment during the Tiger Walk with Diondre Overton's captains brick where flowers and a balloon lay to memorialize the former Tiger. Clemson announced his passing this morning. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZAgAGWBKl7— Beth Hoole (@bethhooleTV) September 7, 2024
First Tiger Walk of the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aF51AHCo3X— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 7, 2024
Best fans in the country. Love y’all. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wbQ3Ky7ZrZ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 7, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now