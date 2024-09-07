CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney spends time thinking of Diondre Overton at Tiger Walk

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 18:35

The Clemson community was hit hard when news came out that former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton passed away on Friday night at the young age of 26.

Overton was well-liked by his teammates and coaches as social media was flooded with tributes for him on Saturday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a few moments during Tiger Walk to think about Overton's passing as he touched his 2019 captain's brick.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Beth Hoole:

