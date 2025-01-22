|
Matt Luke visits top VA lineman with Dabo Swinney
|
One of Virginia’s top tackles is getting the all-star treatment for another visit with Matt Luke.
Within Luke’s trips across the country, one of those was to pay a visit to Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County last Thursday.
Nearly a week later, it was time for a visit at Scruggs’ school.
The second visit, however, featured a special guest.
Dabo Swinney joined Luke for this visit, cementing Scruggs as a high priority target for the Clemson offensive line.
Scruggs was on campus for the Tigers’ home opener against App State. He is considered the third best tackle in Virginia, according to 247Sports.
Thank you coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke for stopping by County today! #GoTigers #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oDze0UELNg— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) January 22, 2025
