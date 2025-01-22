Matt Luke visits top VA lineman with Dabo Swinney

Within Luke’s trips across the country, one of those was to pay a visit to Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County last Thursday.

Nearly a week later, it was time for a visit at Scruggs’ school.

The second visit, however, featured a special guest.

Dabo Swinney joined Luke for this visit, cementing Scruggs as a high priority target for the Clemson offensive line.

Scruggs was on campus for the Tigers’ home opener against App State. He is considered the third best tackle in Virginia, according to 247Sports.