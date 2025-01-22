CLEMSON RECRUITING

Matt Luke visits top VA lineman with Dabo Swinney
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 22 16:43
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#201 Overall, #28 OL, #9 VA
Rivals:
#160 Overall, #16 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

One of Virginia’s top tackles is getting the all-star treatment for another visit with Matt Luke.

Within Luke’s trips across the country, one of those was to pay a visit to Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County last Thursday.

Nearly a week later, it was time for a visit at Scruggs’ school.

The second visit, however, featured a special guest.

Dabo Swinney joined Luke for this visit, cementing Scruggs as a high priority target for the Clemson offensive line.

Scruggs was on campus for the Tigers’ home opener against App State. He is considered the third best tackle in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

