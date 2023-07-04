4-star Tennessee lineman commits to Clemson

|
4-star Tennessee lineman Ronan O'Connell commits to Clemson
|2023 Jul 4, Tue 13:58-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS) Class: 2024
#31 OT, #7 TN
#64 IOL, #24 TN
A July 4 declaration became Clemson's first offensive line pledge of the 2024 class.
Four-star Franklin, Tennessee offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday. Tennessee and Wisconsin were his other finalists.
The pledge moves Clemson above Tennessee in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, up to No. 10 overall. He is the 14th overall commitment in the Tigers' class.
O'Connell is rated as high as the No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation.
O'Connell was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June. He received a Clemson offer in April and visited that month as well.
Clemson's last signings from Tennessee came from Jake Briningstool and Dietrick Pennington in the 2021 class. O'Connell joins fellow Volunteer State product Tee Higgins with Fourth of July pledges, as the Cincinnati Bengals star did so on July 4, 2016.
O'Connell was named Class 5A All-State and he is also a standout wrestler.
It's a busy time for offensive line announcements, where spring visitors are set to pick schools soon in William Satterwhite (July 7), Fletcher Westphal (July 10) and Casey Poe (July 12).
Great visit last weekend for my OV @Coach_Austin_OL pic.twitter.com/G6kgNWf0dh— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) June 7, 2023
COMMITTED #ALLIN 🐅🧡 pic.twitter.com/0UMdRIsqtU— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) July 4, 2023
Mood 😎 pic.twitter.com/uvWBz61FT6— Carson Cramer (@carson_cramer) July 4, 2023
Great Day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! pic.twitter.com/rVA5d7DGYR— Thomas Austin (@Coach_Austin_OL) July 4, 2023
