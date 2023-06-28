4-star Clemson lineman target sets commitment date

Four-star 2024 Leesburg, Virginia offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal announced he will make a pledge on July 10.

Westphal came away impressed with an early June official visit to Clemson.

“The family environment of Clemson stands out,” Westphal said. “Everyone's connected, everyone's close. It's not just like one unit is connected, the entire team is connected.

“I think kind of a big thing was on Saturday when we got to breakfast, and I was talking with the president of the university. Obviously the president of the university is going to know Coach Swinney and he’s going to talk to Coach Swinney. But he’s also talking with the players. He knows the players. Like I said, everyone is connected.”

Westphal went on to official visits to Georgia, Florida and Arkansas this month.

His most recent Top 5 also had Auburn in it, where he visited in April.