4-star June visitor declares finalists, sets commitment date

Satterwhite says he is down to Clemson and Tennessee and will make a call on July 7. He is ranked as high as the No. 113 player overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.

On3.com's prediction tool favors Clemson currently.

He left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.

His previous top schools list also had Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.