4-star June visitor declares finalists, sets commitment date

4-star June visitor William Satterwhite declares finalists, sets commitment date
2023 Jul 2, Sun
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS) Class: 2024
#152 Overall, #6 OL, #8 OH
#113 Overall, #4 OG, #4 OH
#20 IOL, #11 OH
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio offensive lineman
William Satterwhite is ready to make his commitment decision.
Satterwhite says he is down to Clemson and Tennessee and will make a call on July 7. He is ranked as high as the No. 113 player overall and the No. 4 offensive guard. On3.com's prediction tool favors Clemson currently. He left a Clemson visit in April with an offer. His previous top schools list also had Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia. He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June. Announcing my commitment on July 7th. Tigers vs Vols. Which orange will I be wearing next year 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/y4gKMUVGXy
Announcing my commitment on July 7th. Tigers vs Vols. Which orange will I be wearing next year 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/y4gKMUVGXy— William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) July 2, 2023
