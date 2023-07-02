4-star June visitor declares finalists, sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star June visitor William Satterwhite declares finalists, sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jul 2, Sun 15:40
William Satterwhite Photo
William Satterwhite - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#152 Overall, #6 OL, #8 OH
Rivals:
#113 Overall, #4 OG, #4 OH
24/7:
#20 IOL, #11 OH

Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio offensive lineman William Satterwhite is ready to make his commitment decision.

Satterwhite says he is down to Clemson and Tennessee and will make a call on July 7. He is ranked as high as the No. 113 player overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.

On3.com's prediction tool favors Clemson currently.

He left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.

His previous top schools list also had Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

