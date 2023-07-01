4-star lineman names Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Four-star Lindale, Texas offensive guard Casey Poe named Clemson among his finalists and set a commitment date on Saturday. Poe's complete list is Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Tech, Auburn and Georgia, and he will announce his pick on July 12. Prediction tools for both 247Sports and On3.com currently have projections to Alabama for Poe. Poe picked up a Clemson offer in March and used an official visit to the school in early June. "Something that really stood out for me, if you're doing the official visits right, you want to find out if a school is being real or not, whether they're really showing their face when they recruit you send you graphics, that's what you need to be looking for," Poe told TigerNet after the visit. "I think Clemson is exactly what people say it is. The reputation they have for having a great culture and a great personnel and staff and having a staff who really cares about their players instead of just kind of trying to pump out wins or the best players, they really care about the people. Of course, they still have a great culture, they're still grinding and trying to win a championship every single year, but I feel like it's exactly how it's portrayed in the media and on campus." He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 133 overall prospect and fifth-best out of Texas. I have shut down my recruitment and will be announcing my final decision via instagram live on July 12. Follow poe.casey to see the live! Might surprise some people👀👀 @BHoward_11 @BenjaminGolan @samspiegs @ParkerThune @Josh_Scoop @On3Recruits @247Sports @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/uL4IPWCG71 — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) July 1, 2023

