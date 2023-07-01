4-star lineman names Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star Lindale, Texas offensive lineman will announce his commitment choice on July 12.
4-star Lindale, Texas offensive lineman will announce his commitment choice on July 12.

4-star lineman Casey Poe names Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jul 1, Sat 18:28
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Casey Poe Photo
Casey Poe - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Lindale, TX (Lindale HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#231 Overall, #11 OL, #40 TX
Rivals:
#144 Overall, #6 OG, #23 TX
24/7:
#133 Overall, #5 IOL, #25 TX

Four-star Lindale, Texas offensive guard Casey Poe named Clemson among his finalists and set a commitment date on Saturday.

Poe's complete list is Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Tech, Auburn and Georgia, and he will announce his pick on July 12.

Prediction tools for both 247Sports and On3.com currently have projections to Alabama for Poe.

Poe picked up a Clemson offer in March and used an official visit to the school in early June.

"Something that really stood out for me, if you're doing the official visits right, you want to find out if a school is being real or not, whether they're really showing their face when they recruit you send you graphics, that's what you need to be looking for," Poe told TigerNet after the visit. "I think Clemson is exactly what people say it is. The reputation they have for having a great culture and a great personnel and staff and having a staff who really cares about their players instead of just kind of trying to pump out wins or the best players, they really care about the people. Of course, they still have a great culture, they're still grinding and trying to win a championship every single year, but I feel like it's exactly how it's portrayed in the media and on campus."

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 133 overall prospect and fifth-best out of Texas.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star lineman names Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
4-star lineman names Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
Clemson pro counted as 2023 NFL MVP contender
Clemson pro counted as 2023 NFL MVP contender
Two Clemson pros to play together on NBA Summer League team
Two Clemson pros to play together on NBA Summer League team
WATCH: Clemson Versus, Barrett Carter v. Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
WATCH: Clemson Versus, Barrett Carter v. Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (61 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week