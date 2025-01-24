Orange Crush Podcast: Clemson's recruiting wins, Swinney philosophy drawing national attention

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann and David Hood break down the recruiting wins for Clemson, and why Matt Luke's sales pitch has been successful.

They also discuss how Dabo Swinney's roster philosophy has gained steam nationally and what it means for CFB moving forward.

The pair also breaks down Clemson basketball's latest success and Erik Bakich's spring training press conference.

