CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Payton Page shined with a pick-six this season and earned third-team All-ACC honors.
Payton Page shined with a pick-six this season and earned third-team All-ACC honors.

Clemson defender Payton Page added to East-West Shrine Bowl roster
by - 2025 Jan 25 11:11

A key fixture of Clemson's D-line in recent years is getting his chance to shine in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Payton Page was added to the East roster for practices in the NFL draft exhibition that culminates in a game on January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (8 p.m. ET/NFLN).

Page was credited with 69 tackles (6.5 for loss), a half-sack, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a 57-yard pick-six in 1,107 defensive snaps over 53 career games (14 starts) from 2021-24.

He was named third-team All-ACC this past season with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 57 yards for a touchdown in 580 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).

R.J. Mickens and Phil Mafah were previously named to the roster for the week.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts