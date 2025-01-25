|
Clemson defender Payton Page added to East-West Shrine Bowl roster
A key fixture of Clemson's D-line in recent years is getting his chance to shine in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Payton Page was added to the East roster for practices in the NFL draft exhibition that culminates in a game on January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (8 p.m. ET/NFLN). Page was credited with 69 tackles (6.5 for loss), a half-sack, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a 57-yard pick-six in 1,107 defensive snaps over 53 career games (14 starts) from 2021-24. He was named third-team All-ACC this past season with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 57 yards for a touchdown in 580 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts). PAYTON PAGE PICK-6!!!! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lPdO0BKD92 R.J. Mickens and Phil Mafah were previously named to the roster for the week. 🚨 Roster Update 🚨
East Team 🔴
💫 WR Efton Chism III (@EftonChism), @EWUFootball
💫 DL Payton Page (@PaytonPage55), @ClemsonFB
West Team 🔵
💫 QB Ethan Garbers (@ethan_garbers3), @UCLAFootball
💫 LB Bam Martin-Scott (@BamScott22), @GamecockFB#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/fNlYZh2nU7
🚨 Roster Update 🚨
