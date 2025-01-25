Payton Page was added to the East roster for practices in the NFL draft exhibition that culminates in a game on January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (8 p.m. ET/NFLN).

Page was credited with 69 tackles (6.5 for loss), a half-sack, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a 57-yard pick-six in 1,107 defensive snaps over 53 career games (14 starts) from 2021-24.

He was named third-team All-ACC this past season with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 57 yards for a touchdown in 580 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).

R.J. Mickens and Phil Mafah were previously named to the roster for the week.