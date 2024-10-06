|
Clemson at Wake Forest Vegas odds
Clemson stays on the road and looks to stay on its winning streaks at Wake Forest.
The Tigers are a 19.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons for the noon ESPN broadcast. Both teams are coming off road conference wins, with Wake Forest topping NC State, 34-30, and Clemson topping Florida State, 29-13. The Deacs stopped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 (1-1 ACC), while the Tigers won a fourth-straight to improve to 4-1 (3-0). Clemson has won 15 in a row versus Wake Forest, dating back to the last game of the Tommy Bowden head coaching era in 2008 (a 12-7 loss). The Tigers' last win in the series was a narrow decision, 17-12, last year in Death Valley. The series, which Clemson leads 71-17-1, has been uninterrupted since the advent of the ACC in 1953, but they are not scheduled to meet in the expanded league next season.
