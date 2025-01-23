ACC announces Week 0 and Week 1 football schedule

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (the.ACC.com) – In anticipation of the ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special set for Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2 from 9-10 p.m. ET, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its schedule of games for Week 0 and Week 1. The lineup features five consecutive days of ACC Football over Labor Day Weekend, ensuring unparalleled action for fans to open the 2025 college football season. The 2025 football season kicks off with seven ACC teams opening with Power 4 non-conference opponents, including Notre Dame, and five others with FBS foes over Week 0 and Week 1. The ACC’s Labor Day Weekend is anchored by a Sunday football doubleheader on August 31 featuring both Miami and Virginia Tech against top-25 competition. The opening week concludes with North Carolina playing host to TCU on Labor Day Monday, September 1, as Bill Belichick makes his coaching debut on a familiar night. The Sunday night showdown between Miami and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the North Carolina against TCU primetime matchup on Monday night will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Week 0 and Week 1 – Featuring Five Straight Days of ACC Football over Labor Day Weekend • All 17 ACC football programs will be featured throughout Week 0 and Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, with Labor Day Weekend highlighted by 16 games over five days, Thursday, August 28, through Monday, September 1. • The ACC will headline Sunday, August 31, with two pivotal early season matchups, as Miami will host Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and Virginia Tech will meet South Carolina in the second of the two 2025 Aflac Kickoff games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this season. • The ACC will once again anchor college football on Labor Day Monday to wrap up the opening weekend of ACC football as Coach Bill Belichick will make his debut for North Carolina as the Tar Heels host TCU. This will mark the 16th straight year (the exception being the 2020 COVID season) that the ACC has played on Labor Day and the 19th year since Florida State and Miami played in the inaugural Labor Day night game in 2005. • The Labor Day Weekend action begins on Thursday, August 28, with NC State playing host to in-state foe East Carolina. • Friday, August 29, will see the debut of new Wake Forest head football coach Jake Dickert as the Demon Deacons host Kennesaw State in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the two teams’ season openers. • The slate for Saturday, August 30, is highlighted by three ACC/SEC matchups, including a neutral site tilt between Syracuse and Tennessee in the first of two Aflac Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a battle of the Tigers when LSU visits Clemson, and a matchup of two historical programs when Florida State plays host to Alabama. Georgia Tech will travel to Colorado for an ACC/Big 12 showdown, California will hit the road to take on Oregon State and Virginia will play at home versus Coastal Carolina in the two teams’ season opener. • The other five ACC Week 1 contests include in-state matchups at home in Boston College versus Fordham, Duke against Elon, Louisville versus Eastern Kentucky, Pitt hosting Duquesne, and SMU versus East Texas A&M. • The Stanford Cardinal will kick off its second season as a member of the ACC at Hawai’i on Saturday, August 23, in what has become the unofficial start of the college football season in Week 0. The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October 2023, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools, and will once again include 68 conference matchups. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. Tomorrow, Friday, January 24, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the ACC opener for all 17 schools. ACC PM airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special will announce the full 2025 ACC football schedule on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network, with the first hour from 9-10 p.m. ET simulcast on ESPN2. 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 𝟬 + 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 𝟭 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦



