Four-star RB has Clemson in final five

Four-star RB Carsyn Baker has Clemson in final five schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Carsyn Baker - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.20)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
24/7:
#20 RB, #33 GA

One of Clemson's top priorities at running back has made an important announcement.

Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes is down to five schools.

The Tigers stand as one of those finalists.

The Tigers offered Baker on March 3rd, as their relationship has continued to escalate quickly.

Alongside Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State round out the final contenders.

