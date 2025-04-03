Four-star RB has Clemson in final five

|
Four-star RB Carsyn Baker has Clemson in final five schools
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2026
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
#20 RB, #33 GA
One of Clemson's top priorities at running back has made an important announcement.
Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes is down to five schools. The Tigers stand as one of those finalists. The Tigers offered Baker on March 3rd, as their relationship has continued to escalate quickly. Alongside Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State round out the final contenders. NEWS: Four-Star RB Carsyn Baker is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’2 200 RB from Fairburn, GA is ranked as the No. 11 RB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TSz0gR8sHc pic.twitter.com/86dsJbuBhn
