Peach State forward commits to Clemson
by - Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 1:35 PM
RJ Godfrey - Forward
TigerNet: (3.30)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 210   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#135 Overall, #39 F
24/7:
#46 SF, #9 GA
Godfrey recently added a Clemson offer.
Three-star 2022 North Gwinnett (Ga.) small forward RJ Godfrey (6-7 210) committed to Clemson on Wednesday.

Godfrey added a Clemson offer in September and recently listed the Tigers in his top schools, which also included Georgia, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Utah and Ole Miss.

Godfrey is the son of longtime NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey.

He is a third member of Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, joining guard Chauncey Gibson and forward Chauncey Wiggins.

His pledge boosts Clemson from 57th to 41st in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for 2022.

