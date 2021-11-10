Peach State forward commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

RJ Godfrey Forward TigerNet: (3.30) (3.30)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 210 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#135 Overall, #39 F #135 Overall, #39 F 24/7:

#46 SF, #9 GA #46 SF, #9 GA 6-7210Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)2022

Three-star 2022 North Gwinnett (Ga.) small forward RJ Godfrey (6-7 210) committed to Clemson on Wednesday.

Godfrey added a Clemson offer in September and recently listed the Tigers in his top schools, which also included Georgia, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Utah and Ole Miss.

Godfrey is the son of longtime NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey.

He is a third member of Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, joining guard Chauncey Gibson and forward Chauncey Wiggins.

His pledge boosts Clemson from 57th to 41st in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for 2022.

ALL IN ?? pic.twitter.com/APvW9VkXFE — Randall Godfrey Jr (@godfrey_rj) November 10, 2021

Class of 2022 SF RJ Godfrey has committed to Clemson! pic.twitter.com/9PHKOvHoj4 — 336 Edits (@336edits) November 10, 2021