Standout transfer cites culture, Erik Bakich, in picking Clemson over multiple SEC schools

Nate Savoie sat down to watch the College World Series with something lingering in the back of his mind. Next year, perhaps, someone could be watching him in Omaha. The ultimate goal of playing last is a dream for everyone to chase, but for Savoie, his decision to transfer to Clemson makes him feel he has a better shot than most. The rising sophomore hailing from Loyola Marymount was a coveted prospect on the market, with the catcher/outfielder hitting .300, driving in 61 RBIs, and crushing 20 homers. Erik Bakich's chase for more power hitting has come from different parts of the country, and this grab from the West Coast came with some intense competition. Savoie told TigerNet the Tigers were competing with four other SEC schools for his services, but during the recruitment process, there was something different about the feel of Clemson. The way the culture was expressed to him, as well as how the players were consistently empowered with a strong source of belief, was crucial in swaying the talented prospect. "I felt like EB (Erik Bakich) had just that presence about him that I wanted to be around," Savoie told TigerNet. "That whole coaching staff just believed in their players, wanted the best for them, wanted them to grow every day, and that was one of the biggest points that they made. They talked a ton about the mental game and sports psychology and being very intentional with that in their player development every single day before practice, before games. And that spoke to me, coming from my injuries, that was always a big part of growing, because I couldn't work on a lot of the physical things. So I worked a lot on the mental side, and I thought that was really cool." The former Lion also expressed that the way Clemson trains was a significant swing in their favor over other suitors, citing the work of Rick Franzblau, the assistant athletic director and Director of Olympic Sports Performance. After dealing with a stress fracture in his lower back during his high school career, Savoie takes the weight training aspect of his game very seriously, and Franzblau's program paired perfectly with what the outfielder was looking for. "He was a game changer in that decision as well," Savoie said. "Just the way that they looked at lifting, the way he looked at my body and my previous injuries and what they could do for me, that was huge." Pair that program with Clemson's foundational culture already set in place, and the match for Savoie was perfect. Now, he wants to be that perfect fit for the Tigers in their search for a national championship. Savoie knows it will take more than just him to get the job done, but he trusts this program to continue to add talent, as he joins Bakich in helping bring Clemson back to Omaha. "I mean, yeah, I of course want to be a big part of this team, a big part of the lineup, and just be the stronghold behind the plate," Savoie said. "And when I'm not back there either in the lineup or in the outfield for this team and just help out however I can. And to be able to be one of the guys that's part of the team that brings the first national championship back to Clemson would be something really, really special that I don't think I'm able to put into words yet. But that's the goal of coming here. It's what you want to accomplish by the time you're done." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Savoie (@natesavoie) Freshman of the Year doing Freshman of the Year things as Nate Savoie helps erase the five run deficit for @lmulionsBSB ‼️



📺: https://t.co/XtjK3y14Ky#WCCsports Baseball Tournament on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/JDAqA85TbL — West Coast Conference (@WCCsports) May 22, 2025 Savoie launches his third dinger of the tourney and the Lions now hold the WCC Tournament record for homers!



More importantly, we now lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/CE3D83AAku — LMU Baseball (@lmulionsBSB) May 24, 2025 Nate Savoie is unconscious 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hKxwAAy0Rz — LMU Baseball (@lmulionsBSB) May 17, 2025

