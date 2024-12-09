Ian Schieffelin earns ACC player of the week, national honor

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTE – Ian Schieffelin (Atlanta, Ga./Grayson) was named ACC Player of the Week, appointed by voting media on Monday and announced by the league office. It marks Schieffelin’s first Player of the Week honor in his career. Schieffelin averaged 13.0 points, 16.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in wins over No. 4 Kentucky and at Miami (Fla.). In both games Schieffelin secured his fourth and fifth double-doubles of the season, including 11 points, 20 rebounds and four assists in the win over No. 4 Kentucky. He added 15 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Miami (Fla.). The 20 rebounds against Kentucky were the most in a game by a Tiger since Harold Jamison on March 4, 1999. Jamison had 20 rebounds in an overtime loss to Florida State. Schieffelin became the only player in the last 25 years to net 10+ points, 20+ rebounds and four or more assists in a win over an AP Top 5 opponent. Overall, only five players, including Schieffelin, have totaled 20 rebounds in a win over an AP Top 5 opponent since 1996-97 (Paul Harris, Syracuse; Cole Aldrich, Kansas; DeJuan Blair, Pittsburgh; Nick Collison, Kansas). Following up his performance against the Wildcats, Schieffelin added 15 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Miami (Fla.) to start league play. Schieffelin netted a career-high-tying three 3-pointers in the game. He is first nationally in rebounds per game (12.5) and total rebounds (125). He’s third in defensive rebounds per game (8.4) and eighth in offensive rebounds per game (4.10). He leads the ACC in all categories. He’s second in the ACC in double-doubles (5) and sixth nationally. Schieffelin is just the fifth player in Clemson history to amass 700 points, 600 rebounds and 200 assists in a career (Trevor Booker, K.C. Rivers, Horace Grant and Vincent Hamilton). TALK ABOUT THOSE TIGERS 🐅@ClemsonMBB is the @MarchMadnessMBB National Team Of The Week! pic.twitter.com/zt3uAZB6C0 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 9, 2024